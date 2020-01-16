(Villisca) -- Southwest Valley's roller-coaster season continues in Villisca tonight when they host Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1
"Roller-coaster is exactly how we've been playing," Coach Michael Webb said. "Our highs have been high and our lows have been low. Fortunately, our lows have been against really good teams that are pushing us."
The Timberwolves' highs have come in victories over Griswold, Shenandoah, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Clarinda and Bedford while the lows include defeats to Mount Ayr (twice), Nodaway Valley, CAM and Martensdale-St. Mary's. The four teams the T-Wolves have lost to this season currently have a combined record of 34-7.
While the results in those tough games might not be what they've hoped for, Coach Webb feels his team can use those losses as lessons going forward.
"We're not losing to teams that we should be beating," Webb said. "These are really good teams.
"In our highs, our effort is great, we pretty much just come out and outwork everybody. We just look fluent and in our lows, we just become a little more stagnant, our offense becomes stale and we do a little more watching than playing and I know part of that's on me."
Southwest Valley started the season 2-4 but has since won four of their last five to bring their record to 6-5. A large part of their recent success has come due to the recent energy Coach Webb feels his team has brought.
"Our energy is getting a lot better," Webb said. "We still have lapses, which teams do where we get lulled down, but our energy has been so much better. We just need more confidence on offense and to keep pushing the pace."
Senior Rylee Jacobs is currently the T-Wolves' leading scorer. Jacobs is averaging 10.7 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
"She's a sharpshooter," Webb said. "She's a great shooter. She has the green light. Any shot she has that's open, I'm not going to argue with."
Senior Jentry Schafer has done a little bit of everything for the T-Wolves with 9.7 points per game, a team-high 72 rebounds, 22 steals, and a team-best 28 blocks.
"Jentry's a game-changer," Webb said. "She's tall, she's fast. She's kind of extending her range out to midrange, so that's huge."
Maggie Haer, Kayley Myers, Marah Larsen, Abbie Wetzel, Jillian Simmons and Norah Lund have also been pivotal for the T-Wolves so far this season.
Tonight's Stanton/Southwest Valley showdown will be a rivalry renewed of sorts as the combination of Villisca and Corning look to stop a Stanton team that is 9-2 on the season.
So, what does Coach Webb see as the keys for his team in yet another strong test?
"They're a team that likes to slow it down on offense. Defensively, they do a lot of 1-2-2 defense and kind of sit back and get ready to jump the passing lanes. We got to be intentional moving the ball and hopefully pick apart their defense."
Trevor Maeder will be in Villisca tonight with the call on KMA-FM 99.1 The complete interview with Coach Webb can be heard below.