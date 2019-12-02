(Iowa City) -- Both A.J. Epenesa and Keith Duncan have been honored with weekly awards by the Big Ten Conference.
Epenesa was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, finishing with career highs in tackles (14) and tackles for loss (4.5). He also had nine solo tackles and two sacks. The Iowa junior defensive end is also one of five candidates for the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week.
Duncan hit a 48-yard field goal with one second remaining in the 27-24 over Nebraska. It was his second field goal of the game after hitting from 49 earlier in the game.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.