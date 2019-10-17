(Essex) -- One of the greatest teams to ever take the gridiron in Essex will be honored Friday night. 50 years after their dominant season, the 1969 Essex Trojans football team will reunite Friday night during Stanton-Essex's game against Griswold.
The 1969 Trojans, coached by Ken Winkler, compiled a 9-0 record and allowed just 58 points all season en route to the Corner Conference championship. The Trojans also finished the season ranked second in the Council Bluffs Daily NonPareil Class B rankings.
"It was a big thing at the time," Dave Jauron, an assistant coach on the 1969 team, "When you look back at it 50 years later, I guess it was a big thing, because not many teams go undefeated."
The reunion will consist of a homecoming tailgate at 5:30 p.m., hosted by the 1969 team, an introduction of the team during halftime and a post-game social at Jamie's on Main in Downtown Essex. The team will also hold a Saturday social at the American Legion Country Club in Shenandoah.
The complete interview with Coach Jauron can be found below.