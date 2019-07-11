(Essex) -- Essex/South Page baseball travels to Oakland later tonight to open district tournament action.
While the season hasn’t seen a lot of wins – ESP is 1-13 on the year – Coach Jay Soderberg believes his team has seen steady improvement.
“We only have the one win, but we’ve been in a lot of games,” Soderberg said. “We’ve had a lot of leads, and we just have something that goes against us. We have a hard time getting away from that bad inning.”
One area Coach Soderberg points to when it comes to improvement is on the offensive side. ESP has scored double digit runs multiple times this season and have seen about a 50 point jump in their batting average from a year ago.
“We’ve really hit the ball a lot better,” he said.
Junior Colton Thornburg leads the way with a .308 average while freshman Eli Drennen has a .286 mark and freshman Quentin Thornburg leads the team with 13 RBI. Other lineup regulars include seniors Jake Gray, Caden Henderson and Daniel Ohnmacht, sophomores Tucker Hadden, Philip Franks and Mason McClarnon and freshman Tristan Frank.
On the mound, Soderberg says he feels really good about his ace Ohnmacht. The senior right-hander has thrown 36 1/3 innings and has a solid 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts on the season. Opponents are hitting just .208 against him. He figures to get the ball tonight against Riverside.
“I’ve already talked with Daniel,” Soderberg said. “He’s been our ace all year, and he’s going to have the ball in game one (of the district tournament). His best pitch all year has been strike one. He’s been outstanding at pitching to contact, and the defense has been getting better at helping him out.”
Brent Barnett will have play-by-play of this 1A district opener tonight on KMA 960. Pre-game coverage begins just after 6:50. You can also follow him on Twitter for updates at @25Barnett.
“I don’t know a whole lot about Riverside,” Soderberg said. “They’re a pretty young team, but I’ve been checking QuikStats to see who could be the probable pitchers and who we need to check on for hitting. Just been doing a little research on them.”
Listen to the complete interview with Soderberg below.