(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah’s Austin Herold has long wanted to continue his baseball career at the next level, and he’s also wanted to do it somewhere south of where he currently resides.
Both of those goals were accomplished last weekend when he announced his commitment to continue his baseball and academic goals at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis.
“When I was younger, I played in Omaha,” Herold told KMA Sports. “I met a lot of coaches and new people, and they kind of found me on this path.”
One of his pitching coaches in Omaha is friends with Southwest Tennessee Head Coach Erik Schoenrock.
“It all just fit together for me to play baseball (there),” Herold said. “The baseball was right, the school was right and everything just feels really right.”
Herold’s visit to the school came in March.
“It was a great experience to go down South,” Herold added. “I had never been to the city, and once I got there I fell in love with it right away. Everything about it was really laid back, and now I have something to look forward to.”
The Shenandoah southpaw threw just 10 2/3 innings this past summer, but his previous work with the Mustangs and on the club scene speaks for itself. In his sophomore season, Herold had 67 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA over 40 2/3 innings while squaring off with some of the best in the Hawkeye Ten.
His latest decision is just the beginning for him, though. Herold hopes he impresses enough at the JUCO level and lands a chance at a four-year school.
“Southwest is giving me the best opportunity to get better at baseball and providing me the best way to get to the next level,” Herold said. “My goal is to play baseball at the highest level I can, so now I’m just focused on getting better and working hard for my senior season.”
Listen to the complete interview with Herold linked below.