(Des Moines) -- Exira-EHK alum and Grand View senior Evan Hansen joined rare air recently with his fourth NAIA national title.
"I thought it was something possible because I watched Cael Sanderson do it," Hansen said. "But I never thought I'd be the one to do it."
Hansen rolled past his opponents at Saturday's NAIA National Tournament, going 5-0 and outscoring his opponents 45-7 and pinned Montana State-Northern's Isaac Bartel in the 197-pound finals to capture his fourth national title, becoming the eighth four-time champ in NAIA history.
"It was kind of a big pressure release." Hansen said of his championship moment. "The whole tournament I had coaches, wrestlers and fans telling me to go get that fourth title. It was starting to add up. It was something I really didn't think about until I got there. It was pretty surreal because I don't know that I'd ever had a pin at a national tournament, so to get one for my final match and to finish four titles like that is pretty cool."
While the prospects of a fourth consecutive title were looming in front of him, Hansen approached the tournament with the mentality of taking the tournament match-by-match.
"I just wanted to focus on my next match and what I had in front of me, but that was a lot harder than what I thought it was going to be," Hansen said.
While Hansen---who claimed one state title during his days at Exira-EHK does not view any of his titles as meaning more than the other, he does feel that his first and fourth titles were the toughest to achieve.
The difficulty of obtaining his first national title came because he was overcoming a late-season injury.
"The first one was a huge confidence-booster," Hansen said. "I tore my meniscus at conference that year and didn't wrestle from conference until nationals. If I'm being 100 percent honest, I didn't really go in there expecting to win but just wrestle the best I could and it happened."
While the fourth one felt difficult due to the immense pressure.
"Usually I'm pretty good dealing with stress and high-pressure situations, but it was a big relief to get that done," Hansen said.
Not only did Hansen accrue four individual titles during his time at Grand View, but he was also a key cog in the Vikings' last four team titles which also doubled as their sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth consecutive crowns.
"To be able to say that I was part of a team that won nine straight," Hansen said. "It's pretty cool to say I was a part of that."
While Hansen barreled towards another title, the Vikings put three other wrestlers in the finals and had six wrestlers medal.
"It was a very young team," Hansen said. "There were only like three of us from last year's team. It was like the youngest team Grand View has ever sent to the national tournament. I think it was pretty cool to watch guys step up, do their jobs and make a big thing happen just by getting the job done."
Hansen closes his Grand View career with a 96-7 record and a ton of memories, something he contributes to his "championship lifestyle".
"That's something I was trying to live before I got here," Hansen said. "I got here and I just got better at it and become a better person, wrestler and friend because of that."
While Hansen's collegiate career might be complete, he's not quite ready to hang it up. He'll now turn his attention towards qualifying for the 2020 Olympic team, beginning with the last chance qualifier on April 4th & 5th at Penn State.
"We're going to take it one year a time from now, see how I feel and see how the body feels." Hansen said. "There's things that are more important to me than the Olympic team, but that's the goal right now."
