(Elk Horn) -- The Exira-EHK girls notched their 20th consecutive win and kept their hopes of a fifth state tournament appearance in the last six years alive with a 66-49 victory over Sidney in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal heard on KMA 960.
"Found a way," Coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports. "They're a great ball team. Good teams like that make runs and you have to be able to counter."
The Spartans had a counter for virtually every punch Sidney threw at them Tuesday night. Exira-EHK raced out to an early 14-3 lead, but Sidney whittled it to 18-11 after one quarter. Sidney eventually cut the Exira-EHK deficit to five, only for Exira-EHK to extend the lead to 13 at halftime, courtesy of a deep three from Molly Rasmussen at the buzzer to push the Spartans' lead to 40-27.
In the second half, Sidney was never able to get closer than 11 despite a valiant effort from senior Maddy Duncan, who posted 27 points and surpassed Aimee Osborne's as Sidney's all-time leading scorer in 5-on-5 basketball.
While Duncan put on another stellar performance, so did Exira-EHK's duo of Tatum Grubbs and Macy Emgarten.
Grubbs paced the Spartans with 26 points and eight rebounds while Emgarten tallied a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
"I started off strong on offense," Grubbs said. "I would say I didn't do so well tonight, but hopefully I'll be better off on Friday."
"Tatum was in attack mode," Petersen said. "That's when Tatum's at her best. We need her to attack the basket. She can be explosive at times."
Outside of Grubbs and Emgarten, the Spartans received six points from Quinn Grubbs, five from Rasmussen and four from Ellie Schultes.
Aside from Duncan's 27-point output, Sidney received eight points from Avery Dowling and six apiece from Danica Lauman and Chay Ward. The Cowgirls close their season at 14-8 and graduate three starters: Duncan, Lauman and Olivia Larsen.
Exira-EHK's victory moves the Spartans to 20-1 on the season. They have not lost since their season opener to Logan-Magnolia on November 25th. The Spartans will look for their 21st straight victory Friday night when they host Stanton in a regional semifinal. The Viqueens held off Audubon Tuesday night to earn their right to a regional semi.
"They have athletes," Petersen said of Stanton. "When you've got athletes, and things aren't there or defense breaks down, athletes can make plays. We're going to have to play our best of the year if we want to have a chance in the fourth quarter."
Derek Martin will be in Elk Horn Friday night with the call of Exira-EHK and Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete video interviews with Emgarten, Grubbs and Coach Petersen can be viewed below.