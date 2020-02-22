(Elk Horn) -- The 21st consecutive win for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton looked a lot like the 20 before it on Friday night.
The Class 1A No. 8 Spartans (21-1) took a 60-50 regional semifinal win over Stanton (21-3) in a game that was heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
Exira/EHK had five players hit at least one 3-pointer and eight different players score, and they did it in the first half.
“We’re fortunate this year,” Coach Tom Petersen said. “We’ve got nine girls that can play, and they’re all going to play. We have consistently tried to find that spark.”
Leading the way, as she has for much of the year, was 5-foot-10 sophomore southpaw Macy Emgarten, who poured in 19 points behind five 3-point makes, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots, nabbed three steals and even had a pair of assists.
“I thought we played pretty good down the stretch,” Emgarten said. “It starts out on defense, and we did well from there.”
Emgarten was joined in double figures by junior Tatum Grubbs, who had 10 points on the evening. Seven others had at least two points, led by Kamryn Waymire’s near double-double with eight points and nine rebounds. Quinn Grubbs, Mollie Rasmussen and Ellie Schultes also had six points each.
The healthy barrage of 3-pointers and balance got off to a slow start, as Stanton opened with eight of the first 11 points. The Spartans, though, responded with 3-pointers from Rasmussen and Schultes to give them their first lead.
“I told (the girls) to relax,” Coach Petersen said. “These kids are 14 to 18 years old, and when you have 600 people screaming you can seem to forget things. But they came back from that.”
The rest of the period went back-and-forth with the two teams exchanging seven lead changes and sharing one tie. The last lead change came on an Emgarten triple just before the first-quarter buzzer. The Spartans wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.
Between the end of the first and the beginning of the second, Exira/EHK put together a 10-0 run while Stanton standout Hope Ogletree watched on from the bench with two fouls. Before the end of the half, it was a 35-28 advantage for the Spartans, which pushed their lead to as many as 16 before the final margin.
“If we have to make the extra pass we will,” Emgarten added. “The passes are good, and we can knock them down when we’re open.”
Stanton’s Kami Tibben, playing in her final game, had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals while freshman Jenna Stephens added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ogletree chipped in nine points and three steals.
Exira/EHK will look for their 22nd straight win and fifth state tournament appearance in the last six seasons on Wednesday night when they meet St. Albert at Harlan.
“They have athletes all over the place,” Petersen said. “I’m happy with our girls, but for us to have a chance on Wednesday, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did tonight.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Petersen and Emgarten below.