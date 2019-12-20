(Elk Horn) -- Exira-EHK made quick work of West Harrison with a pair of victories behind two 25+ scoring performances.
GIRLS: EXIRA-EHK 82 WEST HARRISON 22
The Class 1A No. 14 Exira-EHK rolled past West Harrison Friday night with an 82-22 victory.
"I was pretty happy with what the gals did," Coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports.
The Spartans raced out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter, took a 52-13 lead into halftime and kept the clock running for the entire second half en route to the victory.
Senior Macy Emgarten paced the Spartans with a 28-point performance, Ellei Schultes dropped 21 and Kamryn Waymire scored 11 points in her first game since returning from injury. West Harrison was led in the defeat by Emily McIntosh and Haley Koch, who tallied 10 and nine points respectively. The Hawkeyes fall to 0-7 on the season and will look for their first win on January 3rd when they face Coon-Rapids Bayard.
With the victory, Exira-EHK goes into Christmas break with a 7-1 record. The Spartans will next be in action January 3rd when they take on Ar-We-Va.
"There's a lot of things to work on, especially on the defensive side," Petersen said.
The complete interview with Coach Petersen can be viewed below.
BOYS: EXIRA-EHK 55 WEST HARRISON 39
In the nightcap, Creighton Nelson dropped a 34-point, 10-rebound performance to help boost the Spartans to 3-3 on the season with the 55-39 victory in Rolling Valley Conference Action.
"We really wanted to get to .500, we started a little rocky, but last few games we've continued to improve." Nelson told KMA Sports.
The Spartans led 20-6 after one quarter and took a 31-15 lead into halftime. West Harrison was able to whittle the deficit down to nine in the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer, allowing Exira-EHK to preserve the victory.
Hunter Andersen also reached double-digit scoring for the Spartans with 10 points. Tyler Petersen chipped in nine.
West Harrison was led in the defeat by 14 points apiece from Tyler Melby and Nick Rife. The Hawkeyes are now 2-5 on the season and will return to action January 3rd when they take on Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The victory for Exira-EHK sends them into Christmas break with a 3-3 record. They will look to continue to improve on their record when they face Ar-We-Va on January 3rd.
"We're just going to calm down more, get way better, do our best and do more in practice," Nelson said.
The complete video interview with Nelson can be viewed below.