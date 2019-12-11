(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills Knights' girls' basketball team is competing well and hoping to continue that trend as Christmas break nears.
"I think we're off to a pretty good start," Coach Brett Weldon tells KMA Sports, "Obviously early in the season, there's things we have to keep working on and improving on, but overall I like where we're at with our competitiveness,"
The Knights have certainly been competitive, amassing wins over Heartland Christian and Essex while also going toe-to-toe with KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia Monday. Sophomore Kaelynn Driskell has guided F-M through three games with 14.3 points per game.
"She can stretch the floor because she can shoot and has confidence in her abilities to shoot. When she's open, she has a pretty good chance to knock it down."
Courtney Goodman, Kaylee Wright, Malea Moore and Teagan Ewalt have also been mainstays in the Knights' rotation early in the season. Goodman is averaging 8.3 points per contest and leads the team in both assists and steals while Wright leads the team in rebounds.
"We've got some girls that can shoot," Weldon said, "With our three guards---Teagan, Courtney, and Kaelynn, we want them to be able to stretch the floor and knock down shots."
Last year, the Knights posted a 14-10 record, finished second in the Corner Conference and advanced to a regional semifinal. This year, the Knights' goal is to one-up last year's performance.
"Obviously, we want to be in the race for a conference championship," Weldon said, "We just want to be playing well in the end. We want to take that next step and when we get there, make sure we're competing at the highest level."
F-M will close the first half of their season with a trio of salty games. The Knights will travel to East Atchison, a Missouri district finalist from last year, a home contest with defending conference champion Sidney and a road game against a much-improved Stanton team.
"They're going to be a test for us and we're going to have to come ready and keep at it," Weldon said, "We talked last night that things are going to good and they're going to go bad but we have to stay steady and play at a consistent level."
Ideally, Coach Weldon would like to see his team go 3-0 in that stretch, but he hopes to see some internal improvements, too.
"Continue to improve offensively," Weldon said, "We want to make sure we're getting good shots. We want to be ready to shoot when it comes."
The complete interview with Coach Weldon can be heard below.