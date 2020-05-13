(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills lineman Clayton Stille will get an opportunity to develop himself and his game at Iowa Western.
“I was keeping all eyes open on all colleges,” Stille told KMA Sports. “It was coming down to the last minute, and Iowa Western had always been a thought in my mind. My dad and I went up there for a visit, and it was great.”
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Stille helped pave the way for one of the top rushing attacks in the area this past football season, so his future likely lives on the offensive side of the ball.
“I thought it would be a good place to get my feet wet with football, get the experience going,” Stille said. “Coach (Scott) Strohmeier is a great guy and very welcoming. He said to give him a year to develop me, and he’ll have me on to bigger and better things. That’s the goal.”
Stille, who says he was also very impressed with the new facilities at the Council Bluffs school, is already putting in plenty of work to get himself ready for the grind of college football.
“I’m pretty much full strength (from a knee injury),” Stille said. “It’s hard to stay motivated at home with COVID-19, but I’m doing pretty good. Once everything opens back up, I’ll hit the gym hard. Hopefully, that’s soon.”
