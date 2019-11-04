(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior Eli Owen will continue his basketball career at the next level with York College.
The standout guard joined Monday’s KMAland Catch Up to talk about his recent college decision.
“I have some family in the area, and the last few years I’ve had the opportunity to see some games up there,” Owen said. “I enjoyed what I saw, and at the beginning of my junior year, their assistant coach contacted me. After the season, I went to a recruit camp, and shortly after that I got the offer. I made my decision after attending their Homecoming game a few weeks ago.”
Owen, who averaged 10.9 points and hit 43 3-pointers last season, says the style of play at York was something that really drew him to the school.
“They push the ball a lot, and they shoot a lot of 3s,” Owen said. “That was a big game-changer for me.”
The school is located in York, Nebraska and plays in the NAIA as part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).
“The school’s not huge, but it’s a good size and in a good location,” Owen said. “The atmosphere of the town and basketball team is awesome. And the coaches are really hands-on.”
