(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills Coach Steve Raymond recently picked up his 100th career win Monday night. Tonight, he'll look to guide his team to win No. 101 when they face East Mills in a Corner Conference Tournament semifinal on KMA-FM 99.1
The Knights enter Thursday's contest with a 6-8 record and hold a pair of victories over Essex and Griswold as well wins over Heartland Christian and Clarinda Academy.
"I'm really happy with the way our kids have worked hard," Raymond said. "I truly believe we've had a little bit of bad luck with some games and we've lost some close ones. I feel like that team has not had an opportunity to reach its full potential."
The Knights are a combined seven points away from potentially being 9-5. F-M dropped early-season battles with Logan-Magnolia, East Mills and Sidney by one, three and four points respectively.
"Offensively, we're just still trying to find that identity," Raymond said. "I feel like we have some shooters that can get hot."
"I do think we're a team that's going to peak late," Raymond said. "We've had some good looks that in the past have fallen for us, it just seems like they haven't fallen for us this year."
Eli Owen, Taylor Reed and Cooper Langfelt have led the Knights offense so far this season. Owen leads the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game and a team-high 23 three-pointers. Owen also leads the team in assists with 47. Reed is averaging 10.6 points per game and leads the team in steals (31) and blocks (18) while Langfelt is averaging 9.1 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with 94.
"They bring some diversity on the offensive end," Raymond said.
Tonight, the Knights will look to advance to the finals of the Corner Conference Tournament when they face rival East Mills in a semifinal tonight.
Tonight's meeting with the Wolverines will mark the third battle between the two schools this season. East Mills won the first two matches and bring a tough challenge to the Knights in Michael Schafer, who is currently averaging 23 points per game.
"He's tough to defend and prepare for because there's not a lot of teams that have a player like him," Raymond said of Schafer. "We just try the best we can to simulate what they do in practice."
"It's going to take a total defensive effort. Five guys collectively defending, closing out and rebounding," Raymond added.
Derek Martin will be in Malvern tonight with the call of the Corner Conference Tournament semifinals on KMA-FM 99.1 beginning with Stanton vs. Sidney at 6 p.m. followed by East Mills vs. Fremont-Mills.
The complete interview with Coach Raymond can be heard below.