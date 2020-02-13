(Tabor) -- The season's fourth meeting between Fremont-Mills and Sidney will be the most important when Corner Conference rivals collide tonight in a Class 1A Girls First Round contest on KMA-FM 99.1.
Fremont-Mills, under Coach Brett Weldon, enters the game with a record of 9-11 and in search of some consistency as the postseason begins.
"At times we did very well and at times we were really inconsistent," Weldon said. "We spent the year chasing some consistency. At times it looked it pretty good, and at times it didn't. We're trying to put it all together at the end and see what happens."
The Knights come into the postseason having lost six of their last nine games, but Coach Weldon feels his team is on the brink of maintaining consistency following a 51-34 loss to Woodbine Tuesday night.
"We played a half pretty well, and a half not well. Hopefully, we can take what we learned from that game and it apply it against Sidney," Weldon said.
Weldon feels his team's offense is continuing to improve as the season goes on.
"Offensively, we continue to get better," Weldon said. "It's been a struggle to score at times, but we continue to grind it out. We've done a good job of at least getting better shots."
Courtney Goodman has been the floor general for the Knights this season, doing a bit of everything with 8.6 points per game, 75 rebounds, 58 assists and 45 steals.
"She kind of runs the show for us," Weldon said. "She does a little bit of everything."
Sophomore Kaelynn Driskell is the Knights' leading scorer with 10.7 points per game. Driskell is shooting 37 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
"Those two are kind of the ones that do the most scoring for us," Weldon said.
Teagan Ewalt, Kaylee Wright and Kelly Kesterson have also been mainstays in the lineup for Fremont-Mills this season.
Tonight, the Knights will put their season on the line when they face Sidney for the fourth time in 58 days. Fremont-Mills won the first meeting on December 17th, handing the Cowgirls their first conference loss in five years. Sidney then responded with victories on January 22nd and January 31st by margins of 16 and 33.
Some teams might not be keen about seeing the same opponent four times, but Coach Weldon and his team are embracing it.
"I think it's advantage because we kind of have an idea of what's going to happen, but at the same time, it's a disadvantage because they kind of know what we are going to do."
The Cowgirls enter Thursday's contest with a 12-7 record and a five-game winning streak and are led by Peru State commit Maddy Duncan, who is averaging 16.7 points per contest. Stopping Duncan and Sidney's other shooters will be key for F-M, according to Weldon.
"Defensively, we've to got to make sure we recognize shooters. They've got shooters all over the court," Weldon said.
Offensively, the Knights will look to limit turnovers.
"We have to take care of ourselves and make sure we end our offensive possessions with shots and not turning it over to them in transition," Weldon said.
The winner of tonight's Fremont-Mills/Sidney showdown will advance to a regional quarterfinal against Exira-EHK Tuesday.
Trevor Maeder will be in Sidney with the call of tonight's game, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 shortly before 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Weldon can be heard below.