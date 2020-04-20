(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior James Switzer will play football next year at Simpson College.
The Knights standout chose Simpson after other consideration for Central, Iowa Western, Morningside and Wayne State.
“I looked at a lot of colleges,” Switzer said. “Simpson just felt right with going into criminal justice, the opportunities they gave me and a great coaching staff.”
Switzer, a first-team all-district linebacker, had 37.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery this past season for Fremont-Mills.
“The people there (really stood out),” Switzer added. “I just felt right at home, and it’s close to home so my family can come to games when I do get out on the field.”
Switzer also had a strong year offensively with 319 yards rushing, 199 yards receiving and four offensive touchdowns. However, Switzer will focus on the defensive side of the ball in college.
“I’ll be working as a defensive back,” he said. “I’m working on my speed right now, and the coaches say that I already have the physicality I need to be on the field.”
Switzer’s commitment to Simpson ended what he called “a long process.”
“I’m pretty grateful,” he said. “I’ve worked hard for this, and I’m glad someone watched some 8-man football and found me.”
Listen to the complete interview with Switzer linked below.