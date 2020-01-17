(KMAland) -- The Fairfax Invitational games for Friday have been postponed to Saturday with a revamped schedule, including eight games at two sites.
Both championships will be decided Saturday night on KMA-FM 99.1 as East Atchison takes on South Holt in the girls final at 7:00 PM and then the Wolves will meet Rock Port for the boys championship at approximately 8:30 PM.
Here's a look at the rest of the schedule for Saturday:
3:00 -- St. Joseph Christian vs. Savannah JV Girls Consolation at Tarkio
3:00 -- Rock Port vs. North Nodaway Girls 3rd Place at Fairfax
4:30 -- South Holt vs. West Nodaway Boys Consolation at Tarkio
4:30 -- North Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian Boys 3rd Place at Fairfax