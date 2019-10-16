(Council Bluffs) -- Despite some injuries in key spots, St. Albert has been finding a way the last couple weeks
The Falcons (3-4 overall, 2-1 A-9) have moved one game under .500 with back-to-back wins in district play, most recently besting Riverside by a 27-6 final.
“It was a back-to-fundamentals type mentality,” Coach Pat Ryan said of the win. “Especially on defense and special teams, we kind of went back to the preseason drills, and I think they’ve shown up in the last few games.”
In the past two wins, St. Albert has outscored Southwest Valley and Riverside 55 to 13, and they’ve been leaning on great play from their defense and special teams units to get it done.
“It’s really an across the board team effort,” Ryan said. “It’s not one guy sticking out, and I think that’s really where we’ve made our gains. We understand it takes everyone doing their jobs, and our mantra the last two weeks has been the team effort. A lot of guys that have figured out how they fit in our game plan.”
After playing without injured senior quarterback Lance Wright for one game against Southwest Valley, the Falcons got their multi-year starter back for the Riverside contest. But it was Connor Cerny that took the spotlight in rushing for 200 yards against the Bulldogs.
“Lance got dinged up a couple weeks ago, and he’s been in and out,” Ryan said. “(Carter White) stepped up and fulfilled the game plan. He was able to manage the game, and that’s really what our expectation was. We like our offense to score more points, but we were just asking them to control the game.”
St. Albert will look for their third straight win on Friday when they travel to Greenfield to meet Nodaway Valley (3-5, 0-3). The Wolverines have struggled of late, but their offense has been known to produce some high-scoring outputs at different times this year.
“It’s an improved team,” Coach Ryan said. “The coaching has improved, and they are doing an excellent job over there. It’s another long road trip for us, and it’s just a matter of how we can handle these trips and being out of our element a little bit.”
When it comes to nabbing a third straight victory, Coach Ryan says he’s preaching the same things they’ve been preaching the last several weeks.
“We’re really preaching that fundamental mentality,” he said, “whether that’s blocking up front or communicating where we’re supposed to go. Not making mistakes. Turnovers and penalties have hurt us all season, and we need to clean those things up.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Ryan linked below.