(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert baseball moved a step closer to their second consecutive state tournament on Tuesday. Now, they face a Logan-Magnolia club looking for their first state berth.
The Falcons (23-13) and Panthers (14-14) square off in a Class 1A district final on KMA 960 Saturday evening. Hear the call from Brent Barnett (Twitter: @25Barnett) beginning with pre-game just after 6:50 and first pitch at 7:00.
St. Albert has run a bit hot and cold this season, but there’s no doubt that the Falcons are currently on a hot streak with wins in seven of their last eight games. During that stretch, they’ve posted three shutouts and outscored their opponents 76 to 34. Their most recent win – a 16-8 triumph over AHSTW in which they battled back from early three-run deficit.
“They know it’s a long game,” Coach Duncan Patterson told KMA Sports. “They’ve been battling like that. It’s 21 outs. Our big motto this year is to win each inning. So, if they score three runs, we need to answer that.”
The Falcons scored all six times they came to the plate against the Vikings on Tuesday, pounding out 14 hits, taking nine walks and stealing five bags. Ethan Bernard had a big four-hit night while Isaac Sherrill drove in five runs on three hits. The two combined for four of their team’s eight extra-base knocks.
Logan-Magnolia presents another Western Iowa Conference obstacle. The Panthers, who have won seven of their last 11 games, pitched a combined six-inning no-hitter in their 10-0 win over Stanton.
Trevor Wills took the first four innings, striking out six and working around four walks, while Joe Hedger pitched the last two without walking a single batter and finishing with one strikeout.
“We hadn’t seen them before, so we thought it was going to be a tight game,” Coach Kurtis Hinkel said. “The boys came out swinging the bats pretty well, though, and things went our way. (Trevor and Joe) threw real well. I couldn’t have asked for much better.”
It figures to be a tall task for Lo-Ma on Saturday night, but in the game of baseball a little bit of momentum and a big hit here or there can throw all prognostications out the window.
“We’re going to have to play flawless baseball,” Hinkel said. “Our guys know that. It’s just one step at a time, and we’re preparing for that.”
The top-seeded and host Falcons have just one loss to a 1A team this season (top-ranked Newman Catholic), but Patterson says his team will be ready on Saturday.
“Hopefully, we can keep hitting like we have,” he said. “(Logan-Magnolia) looked good the game before us. They’re a really good ball club, so we’re going to have to come out and battle.”
Hear the call of Saturday night’s 1A district final from Council Bluffs on KMA 960.