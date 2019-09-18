(Falls City) -- Through three weeks of the 2019 season, Coach Darin Fritz’s Falls City Tigers have already equaled their 2018 win total.
The Tigers are 3-0 with wins over Milford (17-6), Raymond Central (27-24) and Syracuse (44-8) as they head into a matchup with Fairbury this Friday night.
“At the start of the season, you always see potential,” Coach Fritz told KMA Sports. “These guys really worked hard this summer, so we kind of saw what we were really about as a team. They work together well as a team, and that’s the biggest positive and the biggest plus. We’ve got 43 guys working towards one goal this season.”
This past Friday’s rout of Syracuse was a little more reliant on the run game than the first two wins. The Tigers had 252 yards on the ground with junior Drake Butler going for 90 yards, and classmates Jace Heckenlively and Leighton Vice adding 58 and a touchdown apiece.
Senior quarterback Kade Bredemeier didn’t need to assert himself too much in the blowout win, throwing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 5-for-6 passing. For the season, though, he’s thrown for 415 yards and five scores against just one pick.
“He’s been doing a fantastic job,” Coach Fritz said. “That was all showcased against Raymond Central. He really put the team on his back and drove down the field with limited time and timeouts. He made all the right decisions. We’re excited to have him in that role this year, and he’s doing a great job.”
On the defensive side, senior James Eickhoff leads the way with 20 tackles while junior Drake Butler has 18. Sophomore Jaden Nolte has also been impressive this season with 16 total tackles.
“(Nolte) has been playing really well on the defensive line,” Fritz noted. “Our nose Braden Oliver has also been playing well. I could name all 11 of them on defense, because they have just been playing lights out. I think we’re giving up just 2.7 yards per rush, but when we watch on film, we see we could be even better. I’m pleased with everybody on the defense.”
This week, the Tigers welcome Fairbury (1-2) to town. The Jeffs edged Auburn in Week 1 before a pair of losses the last two weeks. Despite that, Coach Fritz believes this is the best team his team has seen this year.
“They’re just super aggressive defensively,” Fritz said. “They have been for several years. They’re going to take away what you do best, and offensively they’ve got guys in the right positions that can hurt you. It’s going to be a big challenge. They are definitely the best team we’ve seen so far, so we will really have to execute and play well.”
Fairbury quarterback Devin Wanamaker has 301 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Seth Firmanik leads the team in rushing with 191 yards. Junior Brody Kroll is the top receiving threat with six receptions and 180 yards. Wanamaker tops the defense with 4.5 tackles for loss – one of six on the Jeffs defense with at least 1.5 TFLs this season.
“We’re not going to change a whole lot,” Fritz added. “We need to execute at a high level with good fundamentals. If we play with a lot of passion, I think we’re going to be good to go.”
KMA Sports’ coverage of Week 4 of the high school football season in KMAland begins on Friday night at 6:20 on KMA 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Fritz below.