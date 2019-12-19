KMA Sports Hall of Fame Logo
(KMAland) -- The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame event is just two nights away.

For the first time, KMA Sports brings together 16 of this year’s inductees and one from the 2018 class in a one-night ceremony.

The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction event will be Saturday at 6:00 PM at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The public is invited to help honor the 17 Hall of Famers with free admission.

Here’s a look at the KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees this year and those that will introduce each inductee:

Dana (Dawson) Austin — Accepted by husband Bob and daughter Taylor Gadbois

Bill Blay — Presented by former cross country coach Tim Larsen

David Carlson — Presented by former teammate and fellow Tri-Center coach Ryan Schroder

Diane Dinville — Presented by former coach Scott Kemp

Alex Gochenour — Presented by father Jeff

Bruce Henderson — Accepted by former fellow coach Barb Olson

Jerome Howe — Presented by current boys track coach Jeff Koenck

Karla Hughes — Presented by former coach Pat Shipley

Bryant Hummel — Presented by former coach Josh Porter

Bob Livingston — Accepted by family with special message from former coach Lee Zentic

Bob Mantell — Presented by son Nolan

Bob McCoy — Presented by former athlete and fellow coach Matt Ambrose

Larry Murphy — Presented by son Scott

Vivian (Fleming) Perkins — Accepted by sister Jan Fisher

Leon Plummer — Presented by former player Janelle Gruber Kroska & accepted by family

Jess Schaben — Presented by mother Carrie

Kate Walker — Presented by former coach Dan Martinez