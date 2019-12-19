(KMAland) -- The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame event is just two nights away.
For the first time, KMA Sports brings together 16 of this year’s inductees and one from the 2018 class in a one-night ceremony.
The 2019 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction event will be Saturday at 6:00 PM at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. The public is invited to help honor the 17 Hall of Famers with free admission.
Here’s a look at the KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees this year and those that will introduce each inductee:
Dana (Dawson) Austin — Accepted by husband Bob and daughter Taylor Gadbois
Bill Blay — Presented by former cross country coach Tim Larsen
David Carlson — Presented by former teammate and fellow Tri-Center coach Ryan Schroder
Diane Dinville — Presented by former coach Scott Kemp
Alex Gochenour — Presented by father Jeff
Bruce Henderson — Accepted by former fellow coach Barb Olson
Jerome Howe — Presented by current boys track coach Jeff Koenck
Karla Hughes — Presented by former coach Pat Shipley
Bryant Hummel — Presented by former coach Josh Porter
Bob Livingston — Accepted by family with special message from former coach Lee Zentic
Bob Mantell — Presented by son Nolan
Bob McCoy — Presented by former athlete and fellow coach Matt Ambrose
Larry Murphy — Presented by son Scott
Vivian (Fleming) Perkins — Accepted by sister Jan Fisher
Leon Plummer — Presented by former player Janelle Gruber Kroska & accepted by family
Jess Schaben — Presented by mother Carrie
Kate Walker — Presented by former coach Dan Martinez