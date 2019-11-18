(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart football team is back in a familiar position with a deep postseason run.
The third-seeded Irish (11-0) will play in a Class D2 semifinal Monday at 4:30 against top-seed Humphrey St. Francis (11-0). Sacred Heart picked up a quarterfinal win last Tuesday at Bloomfield 36-0. Jakob Jordan passed for 62 yards and ran for 68 while scoring two touchdowns. Jake Hoy added two touchdowns on the ground in the win.
"Our defense played well all four quarters," said Head Coach Doug Goltz. "I was real happy with the way we were able to stop their running game. Their quarterback is a really good runner. He's very durable and carried the ball over 50 times in a game this year. I thought our line play was the difference. Our linebackers did a great job of getting to the football."
The Irish faced a little adversity in the quarterfinal win, only leading 6-0 at halftime and struggling to move the ball. Goltz says he leaned on the team's nine-person senior class to pull through.
"We do have a big senior and a lot of them have played a lot of football," said Goltz. "Some started as sophomores, so they've been in a lot of situations. I think when you have a big senior class with some good football players that leadership and that confidence is going to be there. That was probably what we lacked last year. We had a real small senior class -- only three players and only two that started -- so it's great to have a good senior bunch this year and a lot of them."
Up next for Sacred Heart is a matchup with fellow blue-blood Humphrey St. Francis. The Flyers bumped the Irish out of the playoffs in last year's quarterfinal round and have an average margin of victory of 54 points per game this year.
"They were my preseason pick in anything I had to fill out this year," said Goltz. "They are senior-dominated. A lot of their players have started since they were sophomores. They've got a super athlete at quarterback and a big line blocking for him. They are just a great program and this year is one of their best teams I think they've probably had."
Goltz says the game will come down to winning little battles.
"When we're on defense we have to get off blocks," said Goltz. "They are very good blockers. They've got some weapons to run the ball too. Offensively, we won't have a lot of time because they possess the ball so well. We are just trying to find some things that can work for us early because they are such a strong defensive team too."
Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis is slated for a 4:30 p.m. kick in Humphrey. You can hear the full interview with Goltz below.