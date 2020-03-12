(Falls City) -- The Falls City Sacred Heart boys are in the state basketball tournament for the 22nd time in school history, third year in a row and seventh time in the past nine years and a familiar foe awaits them when they hit the court tonight.
While state tournament trips have become customary for the Irish and their coach, Doug Goltz, it's something they cherish every opportunity they get, and an expectation every year.
"I know we've played in the state tournament a lot of times, but it really is the goal and there's no guarantees," Goltz said. "We're just glad that we were able to play well, become better week-by-week and now get a chance to play in the state tournament."
The Irish enter the state tournament at 26-1 with their lone blemish coming to undefeated defending Class C1 state champion Auburn. The Irish rolled through postseason action with victories over Meridian, Diller-Odell and Sioux County by margins of 62, 32, 54. Goltz attributes their recent successes to his teams efficient defense.
"I just think our kids play hard and they play pretty smart," Goltz said. "Defense is a lot of hard work and it's not always the most fun thing to do, but we take a lot of pride in it. I've really been pleased with how our defense has played."
Offensively, the Irish have relied on the likes of Tyler Witt, Jake Hoy, Jarrot Simon and Jamie Stice have been vital.
"They're smart players and they really play well together," Goltz said.
The Irish will open state tournament tonight against Pioneer Conference foe Johnson Brock. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two schools. The Irish won the first two by margins of 11 and 22 respectively. The two schools also met in a state semifinal last year, where Johnson-Brock upset the top-seeded Irish en route to a state championship.
Given their recent history, it's safe to say the two schools are familiar with each other.
"We play them in junior-high through high school. They're 35 miles away and the kids know each other," Goltz said of the familiarity.
Ousting the Eagles will not be easy, thanks to the presence of standout athlete Ty Hahn, who was key in Johnson-Brock's upset last year.
"They're not really a seven-seed type team," Goltz said. 'It's a really tough draw regardless of whether we beat them twice or not. It's one of those things where you wish you were playing somebody you weren't as familiar with. We're going to have to play pretty well."
The winner of Sacred Heart/Johnson-Brock will advance to a Class D2 state semifinal against either Loomis or Parkview Christian Friday at 3:45. The complete interview with Coach Goltz can be heard below.