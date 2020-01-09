(Tabor) — The Shenandoah High School basketball teams swept Fremont-Mills in Tabor Thursday night, two varsity games heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 47 Fremont-Mills 38
The Fillies were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 47-38 win. Shenandoah and FM exchanged several lead changes throughout all four quarters. The Knights led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, while the Fillies established a tight 21-20 lead at half and was up 33-29 after three quarters.
Shenandoah (2-8) had two players in double figures as sophomore Ava Wolf and senior Nichole Gilbert had 11 points each in the win. Other contributions came from sophomore Keelee Razee who scored nine points, and senior Emily McGargill added eight points on the night with a pair of three-pointers.
“Any win is a good win,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich told KMA Sports. “Obviously, we’ve struggled a little bit this year. We didn’t get off to a good start, but I thought the girls responded very well. In the second half, we did a lot of the things that we need to do in order to be successful in the future.”
The Fillies are back in action Friday night against Glenwood, who is one of the top ranked teams in all of Class 4A, followed by a home bout with Nodaway Valley Monday night. Coach Weinrich says the team faces a tough schedule the rest of the way.
“We just have to keep competing,” Weinrich said. “We have to get healthy, although we may have lost another (player) tonight. We have eight girls ready to go Friday and we have a tall task ahead of us. The Hawkeye Ten is really good. We just have to keep grinding and try to take it one play at a time in some of these games.”
Fremont-Mills dropped to 5-4 overall following the loss. The Knights were paced by sophomore Kaelynn Driskell’s 11 points, while senior Courtney Goodman added eight. The Knights face Underwood Friday night before hosting East Mills the following Friday, January 17th.
Video interviews with Coach Weinrich, Emily McGargill, Nichole Gilbert and Ava Wolf can be found below.
BOYS: Shenandoah 58 Fremont-Mills 35
From start to finish, the Shenandoah boys took care of business against Fremont-Mills in a 58-35 victory. The Mustangs began the game on a 21-2 run that extended all the way into the second quarter. Senior Kyle Cerven led all scorers with 18 points while his teammates, freshman Blake Herold and junior Braden Knight, each put up 10 points.
“We had seen a couple games of film on them,” Shenandoah head coach Derek Howard told KMA Sports. “They got off to great starts in those games, so that was something that we were worried about. We were able to get off to the hot start this time and hold them to two points in the first quarter. We got up 24-3 and good things usually happen when you do that.”
The win gives the Mustangs their second victory of the season as they are now 2-8 overall. Coach Howard is hoping his group can feed off of Thursday night’s success on the road.
“We’ve had a rough go of it,” Howard said. “We’ve been in most games, but got beat up there for a little while. Anytime you can beat anybody it’s a good confidence boost. They are a good team over there. It’s nice to get the win.”
Shenandoah will face Glenwood Friday night and is back home Monday against Nodaway Valley. For FM, they dropped to 4-6 on the season and will face Underwood Saturday at the MAC Shootout before traveling to Essex on Tuesday. Senior Eli Owen led the Knights with 15 points in the loss and freshman Taylor Reed added eight points.
Video interviews with Coach Howard and Kyle Cerven can be found below.