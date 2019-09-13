(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls cross country team continues to have high expectations for the 2019 season.
That's according to head coach Liz Skillern, who told KMA Sports Friday that the Fillies are looking to build off of their recent second place team finish at the Clarinda Cross Country Meet on Tuesday.
"We took second, but it was a very small meet. I don't think we ran very well," Skillern said on Friday's Sports Feature. "We had two or three girls that ran very strongly, but other than that, we had a very hard time with the temperatures and humidity. I do like to see some of them stepping up when one girl has a bad meet, or is struggling a little bit. I always have another girl there to step it up. We just need to keep doing that on a daily basis and push up toward that scoring position."
At Tuesday's race in Clarinda, junior Brenna Godfread finished sixth individually with a time of 23:29.02. Coach Skillern says Godfread has been the main leader of the team up to this point and is putting together another fine season.
"Brenna has been our number one runner in all three races so far," Skillern said. "She's definitely stepped up her game. She had a wonderful summer of training, and moved right into the first meet and placed fifth. I believe every girl in front of her in that meet was ranked individually in the state. She also ran very well in Glenwood and Clarinda."
Other leaders for the Fillies this season include sophomores Sarah Gilbert and Hadlee Kinghorn, senior Hannah Mulligan, and freshmen Christene Johnson, Kelsey Franklin, and Lydia Morales. Coach Skillern says the team has a busy couple of weeks coming up.
"In the next few weeks we'll be at Corning," she said. "They are changing that up a little bit and will run it at Lake Icaria instead of the golf course. That will be a fun switch and a little bit more challenging. The following week we have two meets. We go to Creston on a Tuesday and then to Audubon on a Thursday, which is new meet for us. Following that, we have our home meet. It's always great to run at home. We always get a great crowd and a lot of support for our home meet. We're definitely looking forward to that."
Shenandoah once again this week received some recognition at the state level. This week's rankings from the Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has the Fillies tabbed as the 15th best team in Class 2A. Coach Skillern's full interview on Friday's Sports Feature can be found below.