IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- Many KMAland wrestlers are ranked in IAWrestle's first-ever girls high school rankings. The complete rankings can be found here. Ranked wrestlers from KMAland Conference schools can be found here.  

106: 8. Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley

120: 7. Yareli Morales, Sioux City East

132: 1. Abby McIntyre, Glenwood; 8 Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central

138: 1. Olivia Diggins, Logan-Magnolia

152: 1. Maddy Buffum, Missouri Valley; 6. Allison Baxter, AHSTW

170: 1. Jacenta Sargisson, LeMars; 9. Bella Canada, AHSTW 

195: 5. Lexie Trotter, Atlantic-CAM

285: 1. Iliana Yanes, Riverside 