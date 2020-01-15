(KMAland) -- Many KMAland wrestlers are ranked in IAWrestle's first-ever girls high school rankings. The complete rankings can be found here. Ranked wrestlers from KMAland Conference schools can be found here.
106: 8. Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley
120: 7. Yareli Morales, Sioux City East
132: 1. Abby McIntyre, Glenwood; 8 Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central
138: 1. Olivia Diggins, Logan-Magnolia
152: 1. Maddy Buffum, Missouri Valley; 6. Allison Baxter, AHSTW
170: 1. Jacenta Sargisson, LeMars; 9. Bella Canada, AHSTW
195: 5. Lexie Trotter, Atlantic-CAM
285: 1. Iliana Yanes, Riverside