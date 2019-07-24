(Fort Dodge) -- In Mount Ayr’s first state semifinal trip in school history, they ran into Abby Flanagan.
The North Linn hurler struck out 11 Raiderettes and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning to lead the top-seeded Lynx to their 41st win and an 8-1 Class 2A state semifinal victory over Mount Ayr (26-3) on Wednesday.
“They’re ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Mount Ayr co-head coach Bret Ruggles said. “I’m not going to take anything away from that team. That team is fantastic.”
While that proved to be true, the Raiderettes stayed right with them through the first three innings. While Flanagan was striking out seven of the first nine she faced, senior Caroline McAlexander was matching her.
The Raiderettes ace retired the first nine, including eight more in-the-air outs after 13 during the quarterfinal win over Beckman Catholic. It wasn’t until the second time through the order that the Lynx struck.
Hannah Bridgewater led off the fourth with the game’s first hit, stole second and then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Kate Sommerfelt. Abby Flanagan also reached on a bunt as Mount Ayr tried to catch Bridgewater off of third base. An error scored the game’s first run before Jill Smith singled in two and Natalie Gallery followed with an RBI knock of her own to make for a four-run frame.
“We knew coming in we didn’t have to play perfect, but we couldn’t have that dramatic problem,” Ruggles said. “And we did. They made us pay.”
North Linn added two more in the fifth and two more in the sixth to lead 8-0. That was more than enough for Flanagan, who allowed just three baserunners through six innings.
To Mount Ayr’s credit, they did put together a seventh-inning rally. McAlexander led off with her team’s first hit, and Alexa Anderson added an infield knock of her own. Abigail Barnes reached on an error to load the bases, and Halsie Barnes - after Flanagan’s 11th strikeout - delivered a one-out RBI single up the box for the final margin.
The Raiderettes will play for third place on Thursday evening at 7:00 against either East Marshall or Alta-Aurelia. Ruggles isn’t worried about his team bouncing back.
“This is a team that will be upset right now,” Ruggles said. “They’ll get to that team dinner, and Halsie Barnes or Sam Stewart will do something silly or stupid - and we’ll be back. We’ll be fine. I’m not worried (about bouncing back). We’ll see who it is and see what we can get out of the loss.”
Hear the play-by-play on Thursday evening on KMA-FM 99.1.