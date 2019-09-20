(Ames) -- Iowa State football has picked up a commitment from cornerback Michal Antoine for the 2020 recruiting class.
The 3-star from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) announced his commitment publicly on Twitter Friday morning.
The 5-foot-11 Antoine chose Iowa State over other reported offers from Boston College, Cincinnati and several others. Antoine is the 121st-ranked cornerback per 247Sports.
Respect my decision, Committed !@5manfree @coach_horsepwr @SleeperAth1etes @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/a72Ub0yeNL— Michal antoine (@Remainhumble1_) September 20, 2019