(Remsen, IA) — Fremont-Mills’ season came to a close at the hands of St. Mary’s, Remsen 34-20 in the Class 8-Man state quarterfinals Friday night.
The No. 7 seed Knights (7-2) showed a lot of heart and grit in a game that saw them come back from a 20-6 deficit in the third quarter and tie the game 20-20 with 6:10 remaining in the third. The Hawks of St. Mary’s, though, would get 14 unanswered points to come away with the win, advancing them to the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls next week.
“I think our guys played very well,” FM head coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports after the loss. “They did a very good job of taking advantage of deficiencies. We had some big plays that worked in our favor, but had some untimely penalties and some mishaps. I think there were three second and shorts, but ended up being second and long and we didn’t recover on those drives. St. Mary’s did a very good job on offense by putting us in some binds with their motions.”
Knights junior running back Seth Malcom had a big night with two rushing touchdowns, one of which was from 53 yards out. He also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Langfelt in the third quarter. Malcom also had an interception on defense, while Colton Hauschild picked off two passes on the defensive side.
Coach Christiansen says it will be tough saying good bye to a loaded senior class that has brought a lot of success to the FM football program. Those seniors leaving the team are Eli Owen, Aidan Daigh, Colton Hauschild, Daniel Vanatta, James Switzer, Alex Perrin, Brady Mullins, Mathew Kirchert, Colton Moore, Clayton Stille, and Koi Bartholomew.
“We just had a long conversation with those seniors,” Christiansen said. “They put a lot of time and effort into it. This is the first time they haven’t made it to the semifinals as a high school football player, so that is tough to swallow. We do spend a lot of time with them in the offseason and during the season to try and get to this point. Everyone of them did a very good job for Fremont-Mills.”
While the loss stings now, Coach Christiansen says the FM football program returns a lot of talent next year, and they’ll be getting to work soon on preparing for another deep playoff run in 2020.
“Obviously, we’re excited to keep going,” Christiansen said. “But, we’re sad to see the seniors go. Hopefully, the team kind of remembers this night and we use it for some momentum next season.”
Fremont-Mills has their season end at 7-2 overall and just one game shy of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. St. Mary’s, Remsen is into the state semifinals under head coach Zach Arnold and is now 11-0 on the year. They are scheduled to face No. 1 Audubon on Thursday at noon from the Dome. Their freshman backup quarterback Jaxon Bunkers, who was filling in for injured starter Blaine Harpenau, accounted for three total touchdowns in the Hawks’ quarterfinal win. Running backs Jeremy Koenck and Skyler Waldschmitt also added rushing scores.
A video interview with Coach Christiansen can be found below.