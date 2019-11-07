(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen is proud of the way his team began postseason play last week when the Knights picked up a big 22-6 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
"The defense played extremely well," Christiansen told KMA Sports this week. "To hold a team like that to six points, we were very gap and fundamentally sound in all of our assignments. The offensive line took control and won the battle up front. The guys ran hard behind them and kept us ahead of the sticks. For the most part, we stayed on schedule and were able to grind one out, so to speak."
And, the Knights grinded out that win last week without their top rusher, Seth Malcom, who went down early in the first quarter with an injury. In his absence, quarterback Colton Hauschild and running back James Switzer took over the ground attack and helped lead the Knights to a win. Hauschild ended the night with 24 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Switzer carried the ball 15 times for 141 yards and a score.
"I thought we did a very good job of sticking to the game plan," Coach Christiansen said about how his team responded after Malcom's injury. "The game plan going in was to run the ball, control the pace of the game, and the line of scrimmage. We were able to do that over the course of all four quarters. Both teams were somewhat beat up by the end. It was a very physical battle."
Now, the seventh seeded Knights (7-1) will make the long trip to Remsen, Iowa Friday night to face fourth seeded St. Mary's. The undefeated Hawks took down East Mills in the opening round of the playoffs by a final score of 66-28.
"On both sides of the ball, Remsen is physical and athletic," Christiansen said. "Defensively, they will line up man to man for the most part and try to beat our athletes. They are very aggressive and their linebackers fly to the football. Offensively, they are balanced. They run and pass, and formation you to death. They spread you out, but it's a simple trap left, trap right, run some zone read, and then get the pocket moving with some crossing routes. They get their athletes in space to get the football."
Coach Christiansen remains confident that his team is ready for a road atmosphere in the playoffs. His group is seeking to get back to the Dome in Cedar Falls again, and needs a win Friday night to make that happen.
"You hope that by this time you are peaking at the highest level you possibly can," Christiansen said. "I think their experience will help them get through a tough game here. Hopefully, we'll get in a position in the fourth quarter to make a run for it. It will be a game of who can handle the downs more than the ups because both teams will have some good plays that work for them."
Brent Barnett and Mike Wood will have live play-by-play coverage from Remsen Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. The pregame show starts at 6:45 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7. Coach Christiansen's full interview can be found below.