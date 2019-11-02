(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills Knights are one win away from the dome after a 22-6 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard to the open the 2019 postseason Friday night.
The Knights (7-1) faced adversity early in the first quarter after junior running back Seth Malcom, the team's leading rusher, exited the contest after suffering an injury. Quarterback Colton Hauschild and tailback James Switzer would be tasked with leading the offense the rest of the night. Hauschild scored the game's first touchdown, a one yard rushing score, with 1:26 left in the second quarter. Fremont-Mills took a 6-0 lead over the Crusaders into halftime.
After CRB tied the game 6-6 early in the third quarter, Switzer was able to find pay dirt for the Knights from four yards out with 6:47 left in the third, giving the Knights a 14-6 lead. FM and CRB continued to battle in an all out defensive effort the rest of the game, however, FM put the contest away with just over a minute left in the fourth when Hauschild capped off a long drive with a one yard score.
"It was a physical matchup," FM head coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports after the win. "Both teams had to battle through some injuries there and make some adjustments. Both defenses I thought played very well, which forced both offenses to be very one dimensional. It was a very physical ball game for both sides."
Coach Christiansen was pleased with the way his group responded after Malcom went down with an injury. Seth did make a few appearances later in the game for a few plays on offense and defense, but was mostly out of action for a majority of the night.
"I think there was a period of time where there was some hesitation there," Christiansen said. "Over the entire game, I thought our front five did a very good job. The guys we rotated at full back did great, and then James and Colton ran very hard. When Adam (Perrin) got in the backfield he ran hard as well. Those guys all played well and we're excited about next week."
With the win, Fremont-Mills moves into a state quarterfinal against St. Mary's, Remsen next Friday night in Remsen. KMA Sports will have live play by play coverage from the game on the KMA XStream. Brent Barnett and Mike Wood will have the call. St. Mary's, Remsen was a 66-28 playoff winner over East Mills Friday night.
Coon Rapids-Bayard's season comes to a close at 8-2 overall under head coach Chris Mohr. Video interviews with Coach Christiansen, Hauschild and Switzer can be found below.