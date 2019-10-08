(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team got back on the winning track last week, and Head Coach Dalton Jones hopes the Bluejays can stay there.
Rock Port (4-2) bounced back from a week-five loss to No. 2 East Atchison with a 36-16 road win at King City last week.
"We were able to make plays when we needed to and got in the endzone," said Jones. "It was a good win for us. It was anything but perfect weather conditions with rain before the game, the grass was wet and the field was wet. It affected us a little bit, but we were able to fight through that adversity and get a good win for us."
Following a big loss to a rival, things certainly looked ripe for a possible letdown last week, but Jones was proud of how his team responded.
"It was really reassuring that we've got a bunch of guys that aren't necessarily willing to quit," said Jones. "They want to be good and they want to still compete. It's super tough going on the road after a tough loss like (East Atchison) and get a win. I'm super proud of the boys, but we're not done yet. We've still got a tough road ahead of us."
The Bluejays look to make it two in a row this week with a home game against Southwest Livingston. The Wildcats (5-1) are led by Mack Anderson, who has done a little bit of everything this season. The senior has ran for 1,288 yards and thrown for 948 yards, scoring a combined 36 touchdowns.
"Mack Anderson has given us fits for the last several years," said Jones. "He's a good player. Southwest is well coached. They have a good plan. They like to spread it out and throw the ball. That spreads the defense out and creates some natural running lanes that way."
Jones says his team needs to force third-and-longs to get the Southwest Livingston offense off the field and win the possession battle.
"We're back home for the first time since that East Atchison loss, so I know the boys are going to want to give a good show to their home crowd," said Jones. "If we can just go out there, compete, limit our mistakes and take what the defense gives us, I think we'll be okay."
Jay Soderberg will be in Rock Port Friday providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
You can hear the full interview with Jones below.