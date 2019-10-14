(Maryville) -- Some high school football coaches use bye weeks as a chance to get their team healthy in the middle of a grueling season. Others dislike the week off because of the disruption to a routine.
Count Maryville Head Coach Matt Webb in the latter group. His team is coming off a bye week on Friday -- a hole that was created with Bishop LeBlond dropped to 8-man football this year.
"You play high school football because you enjoy playing the games and you enjoy the Friday night atmosphere -- whether that's home or away," said Webb. "You only get a few opportunities to play a sport that you love, so I'm certainly never wanting a bye week. You have great opportunities to play football and you don't get a chance to do it."
Webb says his team spent the off week working on a few things and hosted a fundraiser pickleball tournament on Friday night. The Class 2 No. 4 Spoofhounds (5-1) now turn their attention to Class 3 No. 7 Savannah (6-1) this week in a battle of the two remaining undefeated MEC teams, with the Highway 71 Trophy on the line.
"We've had a lot of success over the years," said. "We've won conference, district and state championships, but I think our kids are very proud of having that Highway 71 sign. They know exactly where it is and they know what it means. It's a rivalry game, and Savannah is an excellent football team."
Webb says the two teams are very similar on paper.
"We're very similar in that we are both averaging close to 50 points a game on offense," said Webb. "Both of us have played good defense, and we've beaten the same opponents in similar fashion. They're an excellent offensive football team, their skill positions are great and we're going to have our hands full on Friday night."
Webb says the game will come down to which team controls their emotions in what is expected to be a highly charged atmosphere.
"We have focused on certain things throughout the season -- using three game groups," said Webb. "So now we're kind of in that second week of the finality of the regular season. We need to win process football, which means we need to win the turnover margin, run the football on offense and stop the run on defense. We need to play great on special teams, win the amount of undisciplined penalties and we need to make big plays when our number is called."
