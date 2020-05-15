(KMAland) -- Day 60 of blogging with no sports. This is the 54th consecutive day and the 58th blog during this period.
It’s Football Friday! Football Friday has been a fun exercise with a look ahead to the 2020 season. I’ve highlighted the top-returning quarterbacks, the top-returning rushers, the top-returning offensive and defensive lineman, the top-returning tacklers and the top 50 games in KMAland this fall. Hit all those links if you haven’t had a chance yet.
I’ve got a few more of those lists coming in the future, but today I’d like to go a different direction. I’ve been covering football in this area since 2008, which makes the 2020 season my 13th year covering KMAland football. During these 12 previous football seasons, we’ve really had some great players, especially those that have churned out a ton of rushing yardage.
Today, a look at the rushing champions in the area over the previous 12 years.
THE 2019 SEASON
8-MAN: Five of the top seven rushers in all of 8-man came from a KMAland conference, but Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Jeffrey Eagle was the top guy. Eagle rushed for 1,894 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
The other four: Skyler Schultes of Audubon (1,822 yards), Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills (1,645 yards on just 136 carries), CAM’s Lane Spieker (1,614 yards) and Lamoni’s Patrick Savage (1,404 yards & a KMAland-best 33 touchdowns).
CLASS A: One of the most prolific rushers in state history, Wayne’s Chasen Kiefer had 1,799 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this past season to lead the Falcons to the precipice of the state playoffs. We’ll see Kiefer’s name more in the future.
CLASS 1A: Missouri Valley’s Nick Haynes followed in his brother’s footsteps, putting together the top rushing season in KMAland’s Class 1A. Haynes had 1,510 yards and 14 touchdowns this past fall. Treynor quarterback Jake Fisher is noteworthy for his school-record 26(!) rushing scores (as well as the 1,175 yards).
CLASS 2A: The top rusher in 2A was also the top rusher in KMAland. Atlantic senior Tyler Moen put together a monster season that landed him a walk-on opportunity at Iowa State. He had 1,909 yards rushing and scored 20 touchdowns while averaging 9.0 yards per tote. The next-highest KMAland rusher, by the way, had 531 yards.
CLASS 3A: A huge finish to the season landed Bryson Bowman of Lewis Central the KMAland rushing title in Class 3A. He finished with 1,521 yards and 16 touchdowns while also averaging 9.0 yards per carry. His final five games: 148 vs. Glenwood, 128 vs. ADM, 233 vs. Oskaloosa, 302 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes and 160 vs. Western Dubuque.
CLASS 4A: Sioux City North freshman Brady Wavrunek was the area’s leading rusher, finishing with 851 yards and six touchdowns.
THE 2018 SEASON
8-MAN: Lenox junior standout Colton Gordon took the title in the 2018 year, rushing for 1,548 yards and 26 touchdowns for a strong Tigers team. His 319-yard performance against Mormon Trail was a big key in his corner.
CLASS A: Here’s Chasen Kiefer again. The Wayne star carried 305 times for 2,191 yards and 27 touchdowns during his junior season. How about this one against Grand View Christian: 42 carries, 369 yards, 5 TD.
CLASS 1A: Missouri Valley’s Nick Haynes, as it goes, was a two-time area rushing champion in Class 1A. Haynes averaged 6.9 yards per carry in his junior year, finishing it out with 1,666 yards and 12 touchdowns.
CLASS 2A: Atlantic also had the rushing champion in 2018, but this year it was the great Chase Mullenix. The 800 meter extraordinaire rushed for 848 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the area’s Class 2A.
CLASS 3A: One of the great names in all of KMAland history, Britton Delperdang, led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in his senior season. His 1,361 yards came on significantly more carries than Lewis Central’s Max Duggan, who was right behind him with 1,223, but yards is yards. Still, Duggan rushed for 10.8 per carry and had a 3A-high 25 rushing scores.
CLASS 4A: Truly one of the great two-way athletes this area has seen during my time here was Thomas Jefferson’s Cameron Baker. You might see his name again as we move further back in his career. As a senior, he had 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the area.
THE 2017 SEASON
8-MAN: Wayne’s Chasen Kiefer was in Class 8-man as a sophomore, and he nearly won that rushing championship. However, it was current Peru State back Bryson Duncan that did it in his senior year for Sidney. Duncan had 1,883 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
CLASS A: Martensdale-St. Marys junior Steven Linn took the rushing title in the area by a mere two yards over Griswold senior Jadon Jahnke. Linn had 1,013 yards on 150 carries while Jahnke had 1,011 on 146. Maybe just one more carry would have done it.
CLASS 1A: The third straight Haynes win! Mo Valley’s Nathan Haynes – the older brother of Nick – ran for 1,257 yards and eight touchdowns in this season to take the title. Future Southern Illinois defender Ben Sorenson (Tri-Center) wasn’t far behind with 1,119.
CLASS 2A: Shenandoah’s Mason Silence had a heck of a senior season, leading the area’s Class 2A with 1,285 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
CLASS 3A: Another Hawkeye Ten Conference standout and complete beast, Harlan’s Nick Foss, rushed for 2,006 yards and scored 32 touchdowns in an incredible all-around year. He also averaged 7.8 yards per carry on high rush totals. That’s how you put down 2,000.
CLASS 4A: Thomas Jefferson’s Cameron Baker also won the 4A area rushing title this season, churning for 1,852 yards and 20 touchdowns. He didn’t even need 200 carries (196, actually) to get there, averaging 9.4 yards per tote.
THE 2016 SEASON
8-MAN: The second Coon Rapids-Bayard rushing champion on the list is Coon Rapids-Bayard then-senior Sam Obert. Obert had 1,631 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground that season. Two others – Sam McMillin of Bedford and Audubon’s Nolan Smith – also rushed for at least 1,450 yards.
CLASS A: Southeast Warren’s Alex Hommer would eventually run roughshod through 8-player teams, but in his sophomore season he was the top rusher in the area’s Class A. Hommer had 1,144 yards on 257 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. Griswold’s Jadon Jahnke was second again this year with 1,050 yards.
CLASS 1A: 4 for 4! Here’s Nathan Haynes again in his best rushing season, although not quite the best by a Haynes. Nick’s 1,666 from his junior year narrowly edged Nathan’s 1,622 from his own junior season of 2016.
CLASS 2A: Red Oak then-senior Connor Johnson got a lot of yardage between the 20s it appears. He finished the 2016 season with a KMAland 2A-best 856 yards while scoring just two touchdowns. Still, 856 is 856, and it was just four more than the late Nick Swanson of Shenandoah.
CLASS 3A: The great, the wonderful, the powerful, the terrific Chase Shiltzz led the 3A area during his senior year. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and scored a 3A-best 26 touchdowns while finishing with 1,537 yards.
CLASS 4A: Another Cameron Baker win. The then-sophomore led TJ and the 4A area with 1,255 yards and 12 touchdowns while putting down 9.2 yards per carry.
THE 2015 SEASON
8-MAN: Before Chasen Kiefer, there was Carson Kiefer at Wayne. And in 2015, the then-senior had 1,902 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 192 carries. That means he rushed for 9.9 yards per carry. If you’re looking for a more traditional KMAland school (closer to where I sit), then you’re looking at East Mills’ Josh Hopkins, who went for 1,860 yards and 38 touchdowns (2nd in the state) in his senior season.
CLASS A: Back when Audubon was playing 11-man football, they could still pound the rock. In his senior season, Jake Mulford led the area in Class A with 1,530 yards and scored 23 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
CLASS 1A: We’ve gone all the way back to 2015 now, and we still haven’t had a leading rusher in 1A from somewhere other than Missouri Valley. Justin Miller had a monster season as a senior, rushing for 1,723 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 7.5 yards per carry.
CLASS 2A: Before Mason Silence, there was quarterback Jake Johnson, who led the 2A area in rushing during his senior season. Johnson had 1,177 yards and 14 touchdowns that year. And he was worth 7.6 yards every time he carried the ball.
CLASS 3A: Remember that guy Chase Shiltz of Creston? He had a solid amount of rushing yards as a senior, but it was his junior season – the year they went to the Dome – where he had his career-high rushing total. In 2015, Shiltz had 2,542 yards and 35 touchdowns. The yardage total was second to Coy Roussell of West Delaware (2,545 yards), but the touchdowns were the top number in the state. Special shout out to former Sergeant Bluff-Luton running back Matt George, who had 2,384 yards, yet was merely second place this year.
CLASS 4A: A terrific player, Deion Clayborne of Sioux City North, held the top number among KMAland conference schools in 4A in the 2015 season. Clayborne rushed for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Stars.
THE 2014 SEASON
8-MAN: This was about the time Coon Rapids-Bayard started to change their ways from a high-powered passing attack to one that wanted to just gut you with the run. Then-junior Zach Evans put down 2,080 yards and 27 touchdowns. That rushing total led KMAland and was second in the state. Lamoni’s Colton Ranney finished that season with 1,988 yards and 30 touchdowns to finish second behind Evans.
CLASS A: The 5-foot-5, 162-pound bowling ball of muscle, Brady Charbonneau, had an incredible career with Logan-Magnolia. In his senior season, he finished with 1,601 yards and 19 touchdowns and averaged 9.5 yards per carry in leading the Panthers to the state championship.
CLASS 1A: Central Decatur senior Trenton Wells led the area of Class 1A with 1,859 yards and scored 27 touchdowns in a special season for the Cardinals. They started the year 3-2 before running off six straight wins, including two in the playoffs at Pella Christian and Van Meter. Against Pella Christian, Wells went for 293 on the ground.
CLASS 2A: Somehow, I almost forgot about the monster junior season that Brock Isaacson had for Red Oak in 2014. Isaacson went for 1,421 yards and scored nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. His best performance was a 337-yard night against Treynor on the day I turned 31 years old (October 3rd – mark it in your calendars).
CLASS 3A: I gave a special shout out to Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Matt George for his 2,384-yard senior season without realizing I would be writing about him in his junior year. George had a 3A-high 2,233 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards per carry. Creston’s Shiltz had 1,250 yards and 24 scores in case you were wondering.
CLASS 4A: A very tight battle here between then-seniors Alex Stueve of Sioux City East and Lewis Central’s Austin Simmons. Stueve had 1,208 yards and 22 touchdowns while the future South Dakota standout had 1,194 yards and 21 scores. To Simmons’ credit, he did have the edge on yards per carry (6.7 to 5.3).
THE 2013 SEASON
8-MAN: The all-time leading rusher in 8-man history, Clayton Plowman of Adair-Casey, put together a 2,244-yard rushing season. He was also, amazingly, one of FIVE players in the state to score at least 40 touchdowns. Plowman had 42 and so did Exira/EHK junior Drew Peppers, who finished the season with 2,143 on the ground.
CLASS A: Oh, look, another Audubon rushing champion. Senior Riley Jones churned for 1,421 yards on 240 carries and scored 25 touchdowns on the ground during a 2013 season that saw the Wheelers advance to a state quarterfinal. Also of note, East Mills’ then-senior Colby Jennings had 1,230 yards and 18 touchdowns of rushing in the short time the Wolverines went back to 11-man.
CLASS 1A: The great Ben Wellman of Tri-Center was one of three players in Class 1A that season to go over 2,000 yards rushing. Wellman was third with 2,041 yards and scored 22 touchdowns. Among those over 2,000, though, Wellman had the highest YPC (8.3). You might remember the night he went for 484 yards against Panorama.
CLASS 2A: Red Oak’s Brock Isaacson also led the area in Class 2A rushing during his sophomore season. He was a heavily-used back this season, rushing for 249 carries and 1,131 yards. He even put up 199 against St. Albert that season.
CLASS 3A: Another Harlan rushing champion – Nate Gettys. Gettys was in his senior season and rushed for 1,470 yards and 16 touchdowns. His best performance that season was a 284-yard night against LeMars.
CLASS 4A: Sioux City East then-senior Ronald Carter led the way with 1,205 yards that season, but Abraham Lincoln senior Dylan Garner also had a 1,000-yard rushing season (1,009 to be exact).
THE 2012 SEASON
8-MAN: I’d just like to mention that Coon Rapids-Bayard had the leading passer in the state this season. That was two years before Zach Evans ran wild. Anyway, the top rusher from this area, though, was Mitchell Lensch of Glidden-Ralston. Lensch had a big 2,308-yard, 42-touchdown season – both figures led all of 8-player. Also of note, Plowman had 2,141 yards and 38 touchdowns and averaged 9.7 yards per carry.
CLASS A: Oh boy, Paul Hutson was some kind of beast. You remember the 5-foot-5 Charbonneau? Hutson was a bit different from that and went 6-foot-2, 214 pounds and was unstoppable at times. He averaged 10.0 yards per carry and finished the season with 1,933 and 27 touchdowns. His top game of the year was a 276-yard effort vs. Audubon.
CLASS 1A: Speaking of beasts, Mount Ayr quarterback Jacob Sobotka had a strong, strong junior season in rushing for 1,407 yards and 24 touchdowns. Sobotka went 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and could do anything and everything on the football field. It’s why Kirk Ferentz recruited him.
CLASS 2A: Kuemper’s Chase Rupiper was a bit of a different runner at 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, but he was just as effective. He finished his junior year that season with 1,254 yards and 18 touchdowns.
CLASS 3A: Another Creston rushing leader, but this one was a former quarterback. Luke Neitzel, in his senior season, had the top rushing yardage total during his senior season with 1,260 yards and 20 touchdowns. Neitzel had another eight passing touchdowns and even a receiving score.
CLASS 4A: Thomas Jefferson then-senior Domonic Wilson had the most rushing yards among KMAland conference schools in 4A this season. Wilson put down 772 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground.
THE 2011 SEASON
8-MAN: It’s Nate Meier time. The Fremont-Mills legend and KMA Sports Hall of Famer had 2,494 yards rushing and ridiculous 57 scores. In total, he had a state record 61 touchdowns. The craziest number of all, though? Nate averaged 14.2 yards per carry. Yeesh. Or maybe you find his 500-yard rushing game that year to be the craziest. Take your pick, I guess.
CLASS A: KMAland also had a 2,000-yard rusher in Class A that season in Bedford then-senior Cody Morris. Morris rushed for 2,112 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 9.6 yards per carry, running in that classic Bob McCoy offense. Morris had 397 yards rushing in a game with Corning that season.
CLASS 1A: A tight battle here between Central Decatur then-junior Austin Wells and the aforementioned Hutson of Logan-Magnolia. Wells had 1,688 yards and 22 touchdowns while Hutson had 1,670 and 25. Hutson did have a 10.4 to 8.7 yard per carry edge.
CLASS 2A: Kuemper got a big season from senior Michael Strautman, who rushed for 1,760 yards and 22 touchdowns. The next-highest rushing total from the area was just 608.
CLASS 3A: Lewis Central was in 3A at this time, too, and we have another terrific rushing quarterback to highlight. Alex Reed, in his junior year, finished out with 1,485 yards and scored 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.7 yards per tote. By the way, his rushing total was 10 more than some dude named Josey Jewell from Decorah.
CLASS 4A: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln had a dynamic rushing attack right around this time, and in this season, Cleo Harris had a big senior year. Harris rushed for 1,455 yards and scored 17 touchdowns while averaging a terrific 8.2 yards per carry.
THE 2010 SEASON
8-MAN: Nate Meier is listed twice. It’s just a long-time glitch that has been interesting about this 2010 season. It was the season before the season, but he still led 8-man rushers in the area with 1,674 yards and 30 touchdowns. And QuikStats says there were two guys named Nate Meier with those exact numbers.
CLASS A: The Bedford running game was pretty, pretty good this season, too. They actually had the top TWO rushers in the area in Class A. Jordan Walston had 1,719 yards and 26 touchdowns while Travis Dougherty went for 1,547 and 15. They both had strong YPC, too, with Walston putting up 9.2 per carry and Dougherty going for 7.9 per tote.
CLASS 1A: Before Underwood lit up the scoreboard with their fantastic spread attack, there was Dillon Robinson. Robinson rushed for 1,584 yards and 20 touchdowns and averaged 8.8 yards per carry during his senior season. That outdid some other seniors in the direct area: Treynor’s Jake Allen (1,355 yards, 17 TD) and St. Albert’s Jake Gentile (1,320 yards, 22 TD).
CLASS 2A: The aforementioned Michael Strautman of Kuemper Catholic was also the leader in his junior year. He finished with 1,734 yards and 21 touchdowns. Or…we could say it’s Ethan Calvert from Interstate 35 since they were a member of the POI then. Calvert had 1,933 yards.
CLASS 3A: Oh, man. I almost forgot about the beast that was Dylan Barrett. That dude put up a lot of yardage over the course of his career, and in his senior season he finished with a KMAland 3A-best 1,669 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. That was one more yard than Heelan’s Michael Malloy, who scored 29 touchdowns.
CLASS 4A: The leading rusher in the entire state of Class 4A was the late Austin Ebertowski of Abraham Lincoln. An unbelievable whirling dervish of speed and physicality, Ebertowski had 2,078 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns while averaging 11.0 yards per carry. In 4A! What a dude.
THE 2009 SEASON
8-MAN: Adair-Casey always had great rushing attacks during this time, and before Clayton Plowman came along, there was Austin Ayers. He had 2,065 yards and 24 touchdowns, and I had the pleasure to call his 220-yard effort in Stanton in a state quarterfinal that year.
CLASS A: Boyer Valley joins the blog with the top running back in Class A that season. Ryan Schaben had 1,668 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns that season. Bedford did have Waltson at 1,217 in second.
CLASS 1A: Speaking of whirling dervish, Christian Van Scyoc had an amazing senior season for Griswold. The Tigers have had an insane rushing attack during my time in KMAland, and Van Scyoc was definitely one of the best. He had 1,621 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
CLASS 2A: Everybody remembers Nick Monzu of Missouri Valley, right? If you had to tackle him, I’m sure you do. Monzu had a great senior season with 1,509 yards and 15 touchdowns. Not only was Monzu successful, those were some of the Big Reds’ best seasons. It was really a fun group to cover.
CLASS 3A: Here’s my guy, Dylan Barrett, again. In his junior season, he finished with 1,807 yards and 29 touchdowns. More importantly, the Cyclones went on and won the whole dang thing. Barrett and Matt Hoch provided quite a duo to try and tackle. That was their only 14-0 team EVER.
CLASS 4A: Austin Ebertowski led the way here, too, finishing out his junior season with 1,641 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 9.0 yards per carry. Truly one of the great running backs in Council Bluffs or KMAland or state history.
THE 2008 SEASON
8-MAN: Twin Cedars had the state’s top passer about four or five years later, and they had the state’s top rusher in this season. Matt Rowley went for 2,098 yards and 30 touchdowns. If we bring it a little closer to home, Craig Ditzler of East Union had 1,866 yards and 27 touchdowns while Tyler Peterson of Lenox finished with 1,822 yards and 31 touchdowns.
CLASS A: It’s worth mentioning ACGC head football coach Cody Matthewson went for a state-high 2,042 yards in this season while playing for Madrid. Skylar Thornton of Southeast Warren, meanwhile, rushed for 1,358 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead KMAland conference athletes. Bedford’s Travis Dougherty had a solid 1,161-yard season.
CLASS 1A: Yes, Doug Winters! The late Clarinda Academy stud had 1,753 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the 1A area. He was truly one of the great backs I’ve ever seen in this area. His top game of the season was 288 yards against Underwood.
CLASS 2A: IKM-Manning had a terrific season of rushing behind then-senior Ryan Halbur, who ended up with 1,522 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards per carry. The aforementioned Monzu finished with 1,304 this season.
CLASS 3A: Remember Brandon Wegher? Yeah, me too. Wegher rushed for 3,238 yards and 51 touchdowns in this season. Those are numbers that aren’t even fathomable, but he was really, really amazing. So, you could believe it. Shout out to Glenwood then-junior Dylan Blankenship, who went for 1,538 yards that year. Even a bigger shout out for being married to a KMA Sports Hall of Famer.
CLASS 4A: A year before Ebertowski took the area by storm, Dustin Davis of AL ran for 1,324 yards and scored 11 touchdowns to lead the area’s 4A teams in rushing. TJ’s Derek Adkins was not far behind with 1,276 yards and 11 scores.
That’s 12 years of outstanding running backs (and some quarterbacks). There were 22 schools that had athletes nab a rushing crown at least twice and 13 others that did it once. The leaderboard:
Missouri Valley (6)
Abraham Lincoln, Harlan & Thomas Jefferson (4)
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Creston, Kuemper, Red Oak & Wayne (3)
Adair-Casey, Atlantic, Audubon, Bedford, Central Decatur, Fremont-Mills, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Shenandoah, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Southeast Warren (2)
Take that for what you will. Have a great weekend.
