It's Football Friday! I've highlighted the top-returning quarterbacks, the top-returning rushers, the top-returning offensive and defensive lineman, the top-returning tacklers and the top 50 games in KMAland this fall. I also looked at the top rushing seasons of the past 12 years last week.
Today, let’s take a look at some pass catchers. Here’s a rundown of the top-returning receivers (by yardage). Class listed is the class they will be in next year. I give you the top 33 returning receivers, with a cutoff point of 292 yards.
Brogan Allensworth, Senior, Riverside
One of the top 10 returning receivers in the area, Allensworth had an outstanding junior season catching passes from Austin Kremkoski. Allensworth had 31 grabs and 580 yards with four of those finding the end zone.
Brance Baker, Senior, Creston
Baker is one of two Creston receivers on this list, which tells me the Panthers might be able to sling it around a bit (again). Baker pulled in seven touchdown receptions among his 26 grabs and finished the year with 441 yards.
Ryan Blum, Senior, Glenwood
Much more than a basketball player, Blum was the No. 2 receiver for a Rams program that had a major shift in offensive scheme. He was a huge complement to John Palmer, finishing with 37 receptions for 671 yards and nine touchdowns.
Mason Crouse, Sophomore, East Mills
Crouse is both the top-returning sophomore and the top-returning receiver from the Corner Conference. We all saw what kind of athleticism he brings to the basketball court, and that’s what makes him so difficult to cover up in football. Last year, Crouse had 36 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.
Brigham Daniel, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
New head coach Cole Corson is going to be excited to get started on trying to find ways to get Daniel involved. He can do so many things, and this past year he was one of the top receivers in the area, finishing with 44 receptions for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Caelen DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
The top-returning quarterback in the area is Nodaway Valley’s Nathan Russell, and he’s going to be happy to bring back one of his top targets. DeVault had 32 receptiosn for 339 yards and scored three touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
Kade Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars
One of the top-returning receivers among Bluegrass Conference schools, Dunkin had a very strong junior season for the Sabers. He finished with 51 receptions for 536 yards and five touchdowns.
Carson Elbert, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
Elbert is the No. 2 returning receiver for the Blue Devils, but he’s also among the top four returners among Pride of Iowa Conference athletes. He finished last year with 21 grabs for 393 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Thomas Fidone, Senior, Lewis Central
You may have heard of this guy. According to 247Sports, he’s the top tight end and one of the top 40 players in the country. And he’s doing it all right here in our neck of the woods. Last year, Fidone had 39 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. Scary thing, I think he’s getting better every day and is primed for a huge 2020.
Brecken Freeberg, Junior, Tri-Center
This is the top-returning junior receiver in the area. Freeberg, catching passes from his older brother, finished with 50 grabs for 561 yards and six touchdowns. He’s more than ready for another big year as a junior.
Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood
You’re going to see another Eagles name on this list, and he had some huge numbers working on the outside. However, Hall is also a hugely consistent threat in the passing game. He had a strong junior season with 36 grabs for 423 yards and four scores.
Dante Hansen, Senior, Sioux City North
Hansen is the top-returning receiver from our area that plays Class 4A football. One of his best games of the season came late in the year with 160 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Des Moines Hoover. In all, Hansen had 37 receptions for 779 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.
Keavian Hayes, Sophomore, Sioux City West
The top sophomore area receiver in Class 4A, Hayes had a strong season of big plays. He had just 13 recepetions, but he averaged 25.8 yards per grab for a total of 335 yards in his freshman year.
Colton Hoag, Senior, LeMars
One of the top three returning receivers among athletes from the Missouri River Conference, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hoag had 25 receptions for 403 yards and scored six touchdowns last year.
Troy Holt, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
Another Martensdale-St. Marys athlete on this list. The Blue Devils are going to be a tough beat in 8-man action this year, and Holt is a big piece of that. He finished last year with 27 receptions for 431 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jacob Imming, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Imming is receiving major Division I attention as a defensive player, but the 6-foot-2, 190-pound standout tis also a strong player on the offensive side. Namely, you might have guessed, catching passes. He had 47 receptions for 542 yards and seven scores in 2019.
Ethan Klocke, Senior, Audubon
One of the top three returning pass catchers in KMAland 8-player, Klocke had 44 receptions for 706 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will likely become an even bigger piece of the offense for the Wheelers in 2020.
Cael Kralik, Senior, Creston
Kralik is the top-returning Hawkeye Ten receiver from last year. During his junior season, the Panthers 6-foot-3 standout had 39 receptions for 763 yards and pulled in six touchdowns.
Ryan Krpan, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
The top-returning receiver from the Bluegrass Conference, Krpan had a nice season for Melcher-Dallas with 37 receptions for 635 yards and seven touchdowns. Krpan, who has been in some previous blogs, averaged 17.2 yards per catch as a junior.
Quinn Kuck, Senior, Underwood
Kuck is one of three Underwood pass catchers in the top 20 returning seniors. He had 24 receptions for 331 yards and four touchdowns last year, as Nick Ravlin expertly worked the ball around to his array of targets.
Haden Leymaster, Senior, Central Decatur
Leymaster had a fantastic junior season at receiver for the Cardinals last year, and he’s the top-returning receiver from the Pride of Iowa Conference. He finished last year with 49 receptions for 630 yards and had nine touchdowns.
Davis McGrew, Sophomore, East Mills
McGrew joins his teammate and classmate Crouse on this list as one of the top-returning sophomore pass catchers in the area. He finished last season with 39 receptions for 404 yards and scored four touchdowns on those grabs.
Mason Merfeld, Senior, Southeast Warren
The first of a couple Southeast Warren standouts that caught plenty of passes last season. The Warhawks receiver had 20 receptions for 378 yards and pulled in five touchdowns.
Joey Moser, Junior, Harlan
Moser is one of the top five returning receivers in the junior class and one of the top five returning receivers among Hawkeye Ten Conference athletes. He pulled in just 18 balls, but he had 339 yards on those catches to average 18.8 per grab.
Cade Nelson, Junior, Southeast Warren
The Warhawks appear primed for a big 2020 football season, and Nelson is a big piece of that. Nelson is the top-returning 8-player receiver from the Pride of Iowa Conference, as he finished his sophomore year with 451 yards and nine touchdowns on 29 grabs.
Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
The top-returning receiver in the area, Pryor had a monster season that probably could have been even bigger without an injury to brother and quarterback Wyatt. Still, it was a monster season with 1,044 yards on 64 receptions. And 21 of those 64 receptions were touchdowns.
Will Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va
Ragaller is one of the top all-around athletes in the Rolling Valley Conference, and we’ve only had 1.5 seasons to see what he can do. We’re going to get more of it in 2020 after the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder had 34 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns while moving around the Rockets formation.
Chase Riche, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
One of the top five returning receivers among Missouri River Conference athletes, Riche had a strong junior season with 29 receptions for 292 yards and a pair of scores.
Mason Rohatsch, Senior, Tri-Center
Another from Tri-Center, Rohatsch had a strong junior season for the Trojans. The wide receiver standout had 26 receptions for 321 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Colby Royal, Senior, Stanton
There’s a chance we could see Royal throwing the passes this fall rather than catching them. However, he had a solid year of catching passes for the Vikings this past season, finishing with 11 grabs for 303 yards and six touchdowns. Yes, that’s 27.5 yards per catch and over half of his catches went for scores.
Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
Spieker seems to be on every one of these lists. As one of the top-returning running backs in the area, he wasn’t just a keep-it-on-the-ground dude. He also had 23 receptions for 338 yards and five touchdowns.
Brayden Wollan, Senior, Underwood
The top-returning 11-man receiver from the area, Wollan had a huge finish to the season with 147, 177 and 128 yards in the final three games. For the season, he finished with 46 receptions for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Jackson Wray, Senior, East Mills
The third and final East Mills name on this list. Wray caught 42 balls out of the backfield for 403 yards and had four touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see which way the Wolverines go in terms of offensive scheme. With the loss of Michael Schafer at QB, they might not throw as often as this year. So, we could see Wray get more yards on the ground than through the air in 2020. We’ll see.
Those are the top 33, including 23 seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores, but that doesn't mean someone not listed can't jump into this fall's top 33. Have a great weekend.
