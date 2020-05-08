(KMAland) -- Day 53 of blogging with no sports. This is the 51st blog during that period and 47th consecutive day with a blog.
It’s Football Friday! Each of the last five Fridays have been devoted to the wonderful sport we know and love that is called football. If you missed them, here are the previous Football Fridays:
Today’s Football Friday takes a look at the top-returning tacklers. Before we get into it, it has to be noted that the tackle statistic is one that is quite controversial. It is not easy to track tackles, and I don’t know if some know exactly how to do so. There was even a big story in Sports Illustrated a few years ago on how difficult it is to get accurate tackle statistics. If the NFL can’t do it, how are we expected to get it right at the high school level?
I’m not contending that these numbers are 100% accurate, and this is not the "top-returning defensive players." This is the top-returning tacklers. Further, I like to research statistics, I like to write about statistics and I really, really like to write about area athletes. So…let’s just do it, huh? Yeah, let’s do it.
As for this list, there are 51 total names on it. I decided to go to 50 and then include anybody else that had the same number of tackles as the 50th person on the list. In all, we have 31 seniors, 19 juniors and one sophomore. There are also 13 from the Rolling Valley, 11 from the WIC, nine from the POI, eight from the Bluegrass, five from the Hawkeye Ten, three from the Corner and two from the MRC.
Now, the list…
William Amfahr, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
We start with a team I think we’re going to be hearing plenty from this upcoming fall. Amfahr had a 47-tackle season a year ago, finishing out with 39 solos and three total tackles for loss. He also had an interception for the Blue Devils, which are making the move down to 8-player action.
Carter Arens, Senior, LeMars
This is the top-returning tackler for a Missouri River Conference school. Arens had 60.0 total tackles last season, including 42 solos and 7.0 total tackles for loss. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior-to-be had a big 12.5-tackle game against Storm Lake last season.
Ethan Arp, Senior, CAM
You’re going to see a lot of Rolling Valley Conference athletes on this list, and we start with Arp, who threw his 5-foot-8, 140-pound body all over the field on defense last year. He was third on the Cougars team with 48.0 total tackles and with 39 solos. He also had one of CAM’s 19(!) interceptions.
Adam Ayase, Junior, Nodaway Valley
The first of two Ayases on the list, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound rising junior had a solid 50-tackle season for the Wolverines. Included in that total is 42 solos, 10.5 for loss and 5.0 total sacks. Ayase also had his hand in four turnovers with two picks and two scoops.
Tony Ayase, Senior, Nodaway Valley
Ayase, also on the list of top-returning running backs, is the area’s top-returning 11-man player from a Pride of Iowa Conference school. The rising senior led the Wolverines with 71.0 total tackles, 65 solos, 20.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Against Southwest Valley’s run-base attack, Ayase was all over the field with 14.5 tackles and EIGHT solo tackles for loss last season.
Ethan Breyfogle, Senior, Sioux City East
Among the top 20 returning KMAland conference seniors, Breyfogle ranks No. 2 among Missouri River Conference players in returning tackles. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound standout finished with a team-high 56.0 total tackles and 47 solos last season. He also had a terrific 10.5 total tackles for loss and recovered one fumble.
Connor Cerny, Senior, St. Albert
Cerny was also on the top returning running backs list, so he is more than primed for a big senior season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout was second on the Falcons last year with 58.0 total tackles and 33 solos. Against Logan-Magnolia, Cerny had a strong 11.5-tackle game that included seven solos.
Tanner Cormeny, Senior, Moravia
Cormeny had 106.5 tackles during his junior season – the second-highest total among returning tacklers in the area. The Moravia standout also had 70 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one interception for the Mohawks. His top defensive game of the season: 16.5 tackles vs. Lenox.
Carter Davis, Junior, Underwood
As good as Underwood was last year, we are finding more and more guys that contributed as underclassmen. That bodes well for 2020 and beyond. Davis had a great year in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 47 total tackles, 34 solo takedowns, 10.0 total tackles for loss and three solo sacks.
Kade Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars
The 5-foot-7, 120-pound Twin Cedars standout put every ounce of himself into his junior year. Dunkin led the Sabers with 90.5 total tackles, which also included 77 solos, two solos for loss and a solo sack. In addition, Dunkin had a team-high five interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. His top tackling performance of the year was 13.5 against Baxter.
Jaden Enright, Senior, Seymour
Enright was part of a dynamic duo on the defensive side for Seymour this past season. We’ll get to their top tackler in a bit, but Enright was second on the team with 70.5 tackles and 59 solos. He also led the team with two fumble recoveries. He had 13.0 tackles, including 12 solos, against Mormon Trail.
Brecken Freeberg, Junior, Tri-Center
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout is the top-returning 11-man junior tackler from the Western Iowa Conference. You follow all that? Regardless, he had a great year cleaning up any tackles KMAland Defensive Player of the Year Trevor Carlson didn’t make. He finished with 65.0 total tackles, 45 solo tackles and 6.5 total tackles for loss. Freeberg also had a hand in three turnovers (2 FR, 1 INT).
Nathan Gallup, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
On a team full of seniors, Gallup was the top tackler for the Monarchs a year ago. The 6-foot-0, 210-pounder had 47 total tackles, 25 solos, 11.5 total tackles for loss and 3.5 total sacks. He also had an interception last season for the Monarchs. His most prolific tackling game came against Spencer when he finished with 10.5 total tackles, including seven solos.
Bennett Gronstal, Senior, St. Albert
This dude can tackle. He led the Falcons with 74.5 total tackles last season, finishing with 38 solos, 3.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a 24-yard pick-six. Gronstal had 12.5 total tackles against Earlham last season.
Dylan Hoefer, Junior, Woodbine
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hoefer is a tough one to deal with, as he eats up all kinds of space while bringing enough athleticism to roam around and make big plays. He had 65.0 total tackles, 42 solos, 16.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 total sacks. Hoefer also had two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Joe Kauffman, Junior, CAM
The top-returning tackler in the junior class, Kauffman was terrific all year for the Cougars. He finished with 85.5 total tackles, including 64 solos and eight for loss. He also had three interceptions and three fumble recoveries with one of those picks going back 45 yards for six. His top defensive performance of the season was against the power rushing attack in CRB, as he finished with 15.5 total tackles.
Mitchell Kerkhoff, Junior, IKM-Manning
Kerkhoff is one of the top 10 returning tacklers in the junior class among KMAland athletes. He had 58.5 total tackles, including 24 solos and six solo tackles for loss. He was particularly good in the final game of the regular season against Ridge View, as he finished with a season-high 8.5 total tackles.
Ethan Klocke, Senior, Audubon
Klocke is the second-ranked tackler among returning Western Iowa Conference athletes (and he knows the top tackler really well). During a terrific all-around junior season, Klocke had 82.0 total tackles, 60 solos, 11.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and a fumble recovery. He had his best tackling game in one of the first games, finishing with 11.0 tackles against Remsen, St. Mary’s.
Joel Klocke, Senior, Audubon
The top-returning tackler among Western Iowa Conference athletes, Klocke led the state runner-up with 99 total tackles, including 66 solos. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss in helping the Wheelers to one of their great seasons of all-time. His top game came in the biggest game of the year, as he had 17.5 tackles against Don Bosco in the state championship game.
Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va
The first of two returning defensive standouts from the Rockets, Kock had a solid season with 54.5 total tackles and 44 solos. He also finished with three solo tackles for loss and a solo sack and grabbed a pair of interceptions in his junior season.
Chance Lecy, Senior, Murray
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior-to-be, Lecy ranked second in tackles last season for the Mustangs. He had 58.0 total tackles, including 41 solos and finished with 2.0 total takcles for loss and one sack. Lecy was also tops on the team with three fumble recoveries.
Seth Malcom, Senior, Fremont-Mills
Fremont-Mills’ Malcom makes any list of top-returning defensive players in the state – not just the area. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Division I linebacker recruit, Malcom had 70.5 total tackles, 56 solos, 16.0 total tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions, including one returned 20 yards for a touchdown. Against Bedford, you may remember him running for 336 yards and six touchdowns, but he also had 15.0 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and that pick-six. It was some game.
Aaron McAlister, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Coon Rapids-Bayard played some terrific team defense last year, and they had five guys really bunched right around the same tackle total. McAlister finished with 49.0 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and four solo sacks. He also had his hand in a pair of turnovers – both fumble recoveries.
Cael McLaren, Senior, St. Albert
McLaren had a strong junior season in a couple regards. Last week, you read about him as one of the top returning linemen in the area. Now, you’re reading about him as one of three from St. Albert on this list. McLaren had 54.5 total tackles, 23 solo takedowns and two fumble recoveries.
Will McLaughlin, Junior, Harlan
The co-leader in total tackles for KMAland 11-man athletes, McLaughlin made quite the impression in his sophomore year. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound standout had 75 total tackles, 43 solos, 10.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and an interception before earning a pair of Big 12 scholarship offers. He had a season-high 13.5 tackles against Carroll in Week 3.
Levi Messamaker, Senior, Twin Cedars
The second Twin Cedars senior on this list, Messamaker is all of 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, but he put all of it into 55.5 total tackles, including 41 solos last season. Messamaker made a mess in the backfield from time to time, too, with 5.0 total TFLs and two fumble recoveries.
Cole Metz, Junior, Melcher-Dallas
The top-returning tackler for Melcher-Dallas, Metz had 49.0 total tackles last season, including 39 of the solo variety. The 5-foot-9, 150-pounder had his top game in the final contest of the season against Collins-Maxwell, finishing with 10.5 total tackles.
Gauge Mitchell, Senior, East Union
Mitchell holds the distinction as the top-returning tackler among Pride of Iowa Conference athletes. The East Union senior had a terrific all-around year with 87 total tackles, 77 solos, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 total sacks. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder had a season-best 16.0 tackles against Mormon Trail.
Tallen Myers, Senior, Southwest Valley
When you see the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Myers trying to hunt you down, you may as well realize your fate has been sealed. He had a monster season last year with 67.0 total tackles, 44 solos, 7.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. His top performance of the year was early in the season against Red Oak when he finished with 13.5 tackles, two solo TFLs and a fumble recovery.
Gabe Obert, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Obert has a great frame at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, and he put it to good use on the defensive end last year. Obert had 49.5 total tackles, 28 solos, 4.0 total tackles for loss and one sack. He also finished with one fumble recovery and one interception.
Owen Osbahr, Senior, Tri-Center
Here’s a repeat name from last week’s returning linemen. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Osbahr had a whale of a defensive season with 11.5 tackles for loss among his 61.0 total tackles. His top performance of the season was against the Logan-Magnolia rushing attack, as he finished with 11.5 total tackles.
Scott Pearson, Junior, Underwood
Pearson ranks among the top 12 returning juniors in the area when it comes to total tackles. The team’s leading rusher also had 52.0 total tackles, 39 solos and 3.5 total tackles for loss for the Eagles defense last year. Pearson also had a team-best four fumble recoveries and an interception.
Kael Pevestorf, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
I overlooked an all-district last week and didn’t have this beast on the list until after I pushed “submit” on the story. I’m not going to make that mistake again. The 6-foot-0, 220-pound first-team all-district lineman led the Crusaders defense with 53 total tackles and 17.0 total tackles for loss. He also had 3.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.
Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
The top-returning tackler in KMAland, Pryor was a monster all over the field. I’ve nicknamed him BEAST. It’s an easy and not all that creative nickname, but it is important to put it in ALL CAPS. Anyway, Pryor had 122.5 total tackles, 74 solo takedowns, 16.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery during a terrific junior year. Pryor’s top game of the season was a 21.5-tackle effort against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Will Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va
A top three returning junior and Rolling Valley Conference athlete, Ragaller had team-bests with 82.5 total tackles, 63 solos, 27.0 total tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and three interceptions. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder had his top tackling game of the season with 17.5 tackles against Newell-Fonda.
Josue Ramirez, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
It’s becoming quite clear to me that not only is CRB going to move some people next year (again), but they’re also going to be very tough to move. Ramirez goes 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and finished with 49.0 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.5 total sacks.
Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning
Rasmussen is tied with Harlan’s McLaughlin for the top-returning total tackles number in KMAland 11-man with 75.0. He also led his team with 44 solos, 6.0 tackles for loss and one sack. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound brick wall had his top game of the season against Manson Northwest Webster on October 4th, finishing with 12.0 total tackles and an interception.
Logan Roberts, Junior, Stanton
The top-returning tackler among Corner Conference athletes, Roberts is also the No. 2 junior in tackles last year. He led the Vikings with 84.5 total tackles, 54 solos and 11.0 tackles for loss. His top number was 21.5 total tackles against the Griswold rushing attack.
Kael Seales, Senior, East Union
Seales was a heat-seeking missile this past season for the Eagles, and he will look to expand on a strong junior year that saw him finish with 58.0 total tackles. Seales also had 47 solo tackles, 5.0 total tackles for loss and 4.0 total sacks. His 18.5 total tackles (13 solos) was the top single-game number for East Union this past season.
Caden Smith, Junior, Glidden-Ralston
Smith was a key member of the Wildcats defense this past year, finishing with 51.0 total tackles, 34 solos, 6.0 total tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was also tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries on the year. His top individual tackling performance came in their first game of the year against West Bend-Mallard, posting 10.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Gavin Smith, Junior, Audubon
One of the top-returning quarterbacks in KMAland 8-man, Smith also had a heck of a defensive performance during his sophomore campaign. Smith had 65.5 total tackles, 48 solos, 4.0 total tackles for loss, four interceptions and a fumble recovery. His top tackling game was the 9.5 tackles he finished with in their semifinal win over Remsen, St. Mary’s.
Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
Spieker has a lot on his plate, and that makes him one of the best – if not THE best – two-way returning players in KMAland. Spieker had 47.0 total tackles, 37 solos, four solo TFLs and two solo sacks. He also ranked second on the Cougars defense with three interceptions.
Jesse Soma, Senior, Boyer Valley
Soma was one of the key figures on the Boyer Valley defense last year. The rising senior had 48.5 total tackles, including 34 solos and 2.0 total tackles for loss. He had 9.0 total tackles and a solo tackle against Glidden-Ralston.
Mason Sulser, Junior, Seymour
Sulser was the top tackler for Seymour this past season during his sophomore season, finishing the year with 79.5 total tackles, including a team-high 66 solo takedowns. He is among the top three returning tacklers for Bluegrass Conference athletes, and he is the top Bluegrass junior tackler. He had a real doozy of a performance last year against East Union, finishing with a season-high 14.5 tackles.
Dylan Swaney, Senior, Bedford
Swaney led the Bedford defense during his junior season, finishing the year with 68.5 total tackles, 45 solos, seven solo tackles for loss and two solo sacks. Swaney also led the Bulldogs with three fumble recoveries. He had a season-best 11.5 tackles during a wild win over Worth County.
Brody Swearingen, Senior, IKM-Manning
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior-to-be had a very, very good season of getting in the backfield and making plays. He finished with 48.0 total tackles, and that was fourth on the IKM-Manning team. However, it was his 10 solo tackles for loss and seven solo sacks that stood out above the rest. Dude caused serious havoc.
Brooks Trom, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
The 5-foot-7, 140-pound senior, Trom had a solid year of rushing the ball and stopping those that were rushing the ball. He had 50.0 total tackles and is the Blue Devils top-returning tackle. He also had 40 solo tackles and two interceptions during his junior campaign. Look for even more from Trom as MSTM makes the move to 8-player.
Brody Tuttle, Sophomore, Seymour
The third member of the Seymour defense is also the top-returning sophomore tackler in KMAland. Tuttle had 66 tackles, including 52 solos and added one tackle for loss and one sack. He also led the Warriors with three interceptions. His top game was a momentum builder heading into the offseason, as he finished with 10.0 tackles in the final game of the year against East Union.
Johnathan Weaver, Junior, Lenox
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Weaver is one of the top 10 returning tacklers among KMAland juniors-to-be. Weaver had a big season with 55.0 total tackles, including 32 solos and finished with 3.5 total tackles for loss, two picks and two fumble recoveries.
Brayden Wollan, Senior, Underwood
Once we get into the top returning receivers, Wollan will be one the highest-ranked dudes in KMAland. However, he’s also among the top tacklers. He had 51.0 total, including 44 solos last season, while adding 3.5 tackles for loss. He also had a hand in six turnovers with three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Jackson Wray, Senior, East Mills
Wray had another splendid junior season and is among the top three returning tacklers from the Corner Conference. Wray had 69.0 total tackles, including 41 solos and finished with 12.5 tackles for loss. He also tied for the team lead with three fumble recoveries. His top defensive game of the year was his 13-tackle, 3-TFL, 1-fumble recovery performance against Lamoni.
