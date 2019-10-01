(Omaha) -- Former AHSTW standout runner Heidi Hall is making an impact in her sophomore season with the Omaha cross country team.
At the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational at the University of Nebraska – the Mavericks’ most recent meet – Hall led her team with a strong 35th-place finish.
“On that course, it’s typically a 6K,” Hall told KMA Sports. “I just geared myself up to run a 5K. I don’t go out on the course and think of everyone as a competitor. I think of them as my teammates, and that we are all going to push each other.”
Hall, who placed 15th at the Class 1A state cross country meet in her senior season with the Lady Vikes, says one of her big motivators are those that didn’t believe she would or could be a Division I athlete.
“A lot of people told me I wasn’t ready for the Division I level,” she said. “They said my competing level was not at Division I. Some people told me I couldn’t do it, and I really just wanted to go somewhere to prove some people wrong.”
When it comes to former KMAland athletes, Hall is hardly alone on the Omaha roster. Former Griswold standout Joanna Topham, former Denison-Schleswig star Raegan Andersen and a former Sidney runner Renata Valquier Chavez, who finished at Elkhorn in Nebraska, are all members of the Mavericks.
“We have that family feel because we’ve all raced each other before,” Hall said. “We’re all in it together. It’s just really neat to have people from home on this team.”
Hear much more with Hall from Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.