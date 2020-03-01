(Geneva, Ohio) -- Former Abraham Lincoln star Darby Thomas placed third in the women’s long jump at the Big Ten Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend.
Thomas - a Nebraska freshman - jumped 6.02 meters to place third in the event. She also ran 18th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.58.
Nebraska crowned three conference champions on the weekend with Ieva Turke winning the women’s triple jump, Brenton Wetovick running to the men’s 600 meter title and Alencar Pereira winning the men’s weight throw.
Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga won the women’s weight throw while Wayne Lawrence Jr. was a part of three conference championships on the men’s side. Lawrence Jr. won the 200 and the 400 and anchored the winning 4x400 along with DeJuan Frye, Raymund Clarke and Antonio Woodard. Jaylan McConico was another champion for the Hawkeyes in the men’s 60 meter hurdles.
The Ohio State women and Indiana men won conference titles. Iowa was second in the men’s division and eighth in the women’s. Nebraska placed fourth and 10th, respectively.
View the complete results linked here.