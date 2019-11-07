(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic standout Brendan Holmes is set to leave quite the legacy at Simpson.
Holmes – a four-year starter for the Storm – became the school’s all-time leading tackler this past weekend against Central College.
“I definitely knew we were rolling up on the record,” Holmes told KMA Sports. “It wasn’t really a thought in my head. It was more just coming out with a victory in the game, which ended up not happening.”
Holmes said he received plenty of congratulations following the game and had a special message from Head Coach Matt Jeter the next morning.
“It was a big accomplishment,” he said. “Something that when I first got to Simpson wasn’t really a thought in my mind. I’m honored to be able to say I’m in the record books at a great school like Simpson.”
Holmes finished with 15 tackles in the loss to Central and now has 349 for his career.
“I attribute it to my coaches, for sure,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in their office and in meeting rooms, breaking down film and breaking down what I need to do to get better. The strength programs in college football help so much. My support system, my family and anyone else that was there for me the last four years (have also led to the success).”
The Storm opened the season 4-1 before losing their last three games – all by 17 points or less. Now, Holmes has just two games left in his collegiate career, starting with Saturday’s game at Loras.
“We want to finish it off right,” Holmes said. “We want two more wins and get these guys going into the next season. When I got here, it was Coach Jeter’s first year, and he’s done a great job of bringing it back to where it should be. We’re looking to finish this thing off right and send next year into a good note.”
