(KMAland) -- Former Atlantic standout Tiffany Williams turned herself into a First Team All-American at Emmaus Bible College this past season.
Williams, who was a previous two-time second-team All-American choice, ranked among the best all-around players in the NCCAA. The Emmaus senior averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 36.5 minutes per game.
“I was just going in and hoping to enjoy my time,” Williams told KMA Sports. “The awards and the stats weren’t in my mind, but my coach really had a big part of me growing my abilities.”
Williams captured second-team All-American honors during her sophomore and junior seasons before nabbing the first-team nod this past year.
“There wasn’t really a moment (where I realized my potential),” Williams said. “I think the whole time my goal was just to do my best at what I could. I didn’t have a specific goal to try to go for awards. I was just doing my best and working hard at it.”
Now that Williams’ time at Emmaus has come to a close, it’s allowed her to reflect a bit. When she first chose Emmaus, she wanted to get a good education. She got a lot more than she was looking for.
“I wanted to get one year of bible school and bible teaching,” she said. “I wasn’t actually considering playing sports because of what my context of college sports was; that it’s a full-time job, and it’s your life. That wasn’t quite what I wanted to focus on.
“The coach at Emmaus had a really cool perspective on the sport, where yes, he definitely expected a lot of commitment, probably more than I was used to. But he understood school was a focus for all the students at Emmaus, and he really focused on connecting on the things we learn from sport to life.”
Hear much more from Williams in Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.