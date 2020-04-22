(Leon) -- Former Audubon state championship head coach Frank Howell is back in the high school game at one of the most successful small school programs in the area.
The Central Decatur School Board officially approved the hire of Howell as its new head girls basketball coach on Wednesday.
Howell comes to CD after four years as head women’s coach at Graceland. Prior to his time in college hoops, he was head girls coach at Cedar Rapids Washington, Audubon and Dallas Center-Grimes.
During his time in high school coaching, Howell led eight teams to the state tournament, including the 1999 Audubon state champion. He also finished as runner-up three times and had two other state semifinal appearances.
Howell’s career record at the high school level is 345-172. He was 224-83 at Cedar Rapids Washington, 111-77 at Audubon and 10-12 at DCG. Howell is a member of the Cedar Rapids Washington Athletic Hall of Fame and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Howell takes over for Curtis Boothe, who compiled 392 wins, six state tournament appearances and 10 Pride of Iowa Conference titles in his 18 years at the helm. Boothe transitioned to the boys position after Zach Clark resigned.