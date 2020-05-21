(Anita) -- A former CAM standout and experienced head coach will lead the Cougars football program into the future.
Barry Bower, who was most recently the head coach at Red Oak, is taking over for Joe Wollum, who stepped aside following a successful run leading the program.
While Bower has experience as a football coach in Arizona and in Minnesota, this is a job that he’s dreamed about since he played under former coach Dean Downer at the school.
“(Coach Downer) really got me to the passion and energy to finish my high school career and play college football,” Bower said. “He taught me to overcome challenges (with my height), and I am truly honored to take over a program that I was once a part of.”
Bower, who led Red Oak to the state playoffs in 2013, is jumping into a strong, stable situation after previously working as an assistant under Coach Wollum.
“When I first got here, I was brand new to the 8-man football game,” Bower said. “I’d only coached and played 11-man, and it’s a different ballgame. But when it comes down to football and the fundamentals of it, it’s still your blocking, your tackling and your basic fundamentals.”
CAM went 8-3 in 2019 and advanced to the state quarterfinal round of the playoffs before a loss to eventual state runner-up Audubon. Many of the pieces that made that team successful will return for Coach Bower.
Regardless of the wins and losses, Coach Bower says his focus as a head coach comes down to shaping and molding his players into fine young men.
“I’m a competitor just as much as anyone else,” Bower said, “but at the end of the day it’s your relationship you have with your kids. It’s about making them better citizens of our society, and if you have done that then you’ve won already.
“That’s where people need to understand what this program is going to be all about, and that’s what we’ve learned from Coach Downer and Coach Wollum. Everything I’ve learned from every coach across the country, that’s what it’s been about.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bower in the full interview from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.