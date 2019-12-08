(KMAland) -- Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and longtime executive Marvin Miller have been elected to The Baseball Hall of Fame.
Simmons played for the Cardinals from 1968 through 1980 before spending five seasons with the Brewers and three with the Braves. In all, Simmons played 21 seasons, compiled 2,472 hits and played in eight All-Star games.
Miller was the Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982. Under his direction, the players’ union was turned into one of the strongest unions in the United States.
