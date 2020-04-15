(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda standout athlete Maddie Hartley is continuing to stay plenty busy at the next level.
The 2018 graduate is putting the final touches on her sophomore season at Central College, where she is a dual-sport athlete in basketball and tennis.
“Tennis is in the fall and spring, so after the fall season I jump right into basketball,” Hartley told KMA Sports. “Then once that is done we jump into tennis again in February. We got five duals in before the rest of our season was cut short.”
Hartley has seen plenty of success in both sports, but she’s been particularly impactful on the Central tennis team.
In her freshman year, she combined to go 10-6 in singles and 12-10 in doubles before rising up the lineup and posting a 7-6 singles record and 6-7 doubles mark in the fall of her sophomore year.
“Freshman year, going in I didn’t know what to expect,” Hartley said. “It’s a big jump going from high school (to college). I didn’t really know where I fit in.”
Hartley said she had to make a bit of an adjustment mentally as she spent much of her high school career more focused on singles. At Central, they’ve relied on her plenty in doubles.
“That was a big difference for me,” she said. “I’m playing No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles this year, so it’s been fun. In high school, I had a solid serve, and I could be up on players by hitting hard once in a while. For me, expanding my game, I’ve had to figure out how to beat players in longer rallies.”
Hartley rounded out her sophomore season by going 2-3 in both singles and doubles during the spring.
That, of course, followed her sophomore year of basketball when she played in 19 games and provided six minutes per game off the bench for a 15-11 team.
“I was super excited because we made the conference tournament for the first time since 2005 or something like that,” Hartley said. “I worked really hard my freshman year, but I didn’t really see much of the court. I worked on to the travel roster.
“This year, I was able to get in some games, and I plan on to continue to do the same moving forward. Keep on grinding and keep working up the roster a bit.”
The 6-foot-0 Hartley is studying exercise science at the Pella school. Listen to much more with the former Clarinda standout in the full interview posted below.