(KMAland) -- Former Coon Rapids-Bayard and Southwestern Community College standout Tina Lair-VanMeter has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Lair-VanMeter had back-to-back double-double performances last week, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Presentation on Friday before finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks against Mayville State on Saturday.
Lair-VanMeter, now at Waldorf, has posted four straight double-doubles. View the complete release from Waldorf athletics linked here.