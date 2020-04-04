(Springfield) -- Former Creighton head men’s basketball coach and athletic director Eddie Sutton is among the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Sutton — a four-time National Coach of the Year — was at Creighton from 1969-74, finishing 82-50 and grabbed a pair of wins in the 1974 NCAA Tournament. He was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.
Sutton is joined by Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann in the class.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.