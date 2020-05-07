(Iowa City) -- Former Creighton Prep star golfer and Iowa's Alex Schaake will get a second try at his senior season. While Schaake feels his first try was about to take off, he’s excited for the chance.
“I didn’t have as good of a year as I did last year,” Schaake told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “To have it end the way it did hurt a little bit, but maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”
The Big Ten Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year in 2019, Schaake – along with other spring sports athletes – received eligibility relief from the NCAA. He didn’t have to think twice on whether or not he would take it.
“I’m for sure going back,” he said. “My brother called and said if I’m not going back then he’s going back for me. I’m thankful for the NCAA and Iowa for giving me the opportunity. I’m really excited to have another year with all the guys on the team.”
Schaake, who was named to the Division I PING All-Midwest Regional Team for a third time this spring, is looking forward to another senior season with the Hawkeyes.
“After this year’s fall season, I made the goal to win a couple tournaments and make a run at Big Ten Player of the Year (again),” he said. “I’m a big believer in improving from the year before, and that wasn’t really an option to not win that.
“All the hard work I’ve put in and the coaches have put in on me, it’s there. The hard work is where it is, and I’m thankful for everything that I have. I’m thankful for the University of Iowa because I couldn’t be at a better place.”
