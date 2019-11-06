(Earlham) -- Former Essex coach Chris Caskey has his Earlham football team one win from the UNI Dome.
The Cardinals (9-1), which went undefeated in the local Class A District 9, will meet Saint Ansgar this Friday night in a state quarterfinal. In the opening round, Coach Caskey’s team took a 50-34 victory over BGM.
“(BGM) is an extremely good football team,” Coach Caskey told KMA Sports. “They have a really good running back, and they did a number on us. Our defense was a little bend but don’t break, and they got some opportune turnovers we were able to take advantage of.”
The ninth consecutive win for Earlham was a lot like the eight that came before it, as senior Caleb Swalla rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Swalla has now rushed for 2,262 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.
“Caleb is a fantastic running back with great vision,” Caskey said. “He’s got speed when he needs it, and he has great balance.”
Coach Caskey says the difference between this and last year for his team is that Swalla has a little help around him. Seniors Jacob Ridgely (675 yards) and Alex Caskey (517 yards) – the quarterback – have also provided options in the running game.
“Teams know that we can spread it around a bit now,” Caskey said. “And we can throw it a bit when we need to. We’re a lot more diverse this year than last.”
This week’s opponent, Saint Ansgar (10-0) is a lot like Earlham in that they also stick to the ground. In fact, the Cardinals and Saints rank first and third in the state – all classes – in rushing yardage.
“They’re incredibly disciplined,” Caskey said. “They do what they do, and they’re good at it. They don’t change for anybody. Their backs are incredibly good and run behind a really good offensive line.”
Senior Jack Sievert and junior Ryan Cole have both gone over 1,000 yards rushing this season.
“It’s a little bit the same (of what Earlham does),” Caskey said. “They will go from the wishbone and offset and try to put more people at the point of attack. We do a lot of the same thing. We’re both pretty old-fashioned.”
In a high stakes game with both teams keeping it on the ground, Coach Caskey knows possessing and holding on to the ball will be important on Friday.
“We’ve got to take care of the football,” he said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of that all year. We’ve got to be disciplined and use the clock. Against them, the longer you can keep it away from them the better off you will be.”
Adam Kiesel will provide reports on our Connection Show from Friday’s Earlhm at Saint Ansgar Class A state quarterfinal. Listen to the full interview with Coach Caskey below.