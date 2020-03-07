(KMAland) -- Former Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton star and three-time national wrestling champion Evan Hansen is well on his way to a fourth.
Hansen moved to 14-0 this season with a trio of wins on Saturday at the NAIA National Championships.
The 197-pound top-seeded Grand View senior won by decision (5-0), by technical fall (16-0) and by fall (5:00). Hansen will wrestle Ramsey Bloy of Cumberlands (Ky.) in the semifinal on Saturday.
Also of note, Northwestern’s Andrew Null — a Plattsmouth alum — advanced to the national quarterfinals before a loss to No. 3 Giovanni Bonilla (Grand View). Null won his first consolation match and will continue to wrestle on Saturday.
Lenox alum Dusten Reed lost both of his matches at 133 for Morningside.