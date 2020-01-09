(KMAland) -- Former Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton star Sophia Peppers is continuing to find success in her sophomore season at Morningside.
The former All-State choice is the third-leading scorer for the Mustangs, which are 14-4 heading into an important Great Plains Athletic Conference meeting with Northwestern on Saturday.
“Coming in as a freshman, I got the opportunity to suit varsity,” Peppers said. “I started a couple games, but I didn’t (have a big role). I stayed here this summer and worked my butt off, did the things they expected me to do and it really paid off.”
Peppers is one of three for Morningside averaging in double figures at 13.5 points per game this season. She’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and is second on the squad with 26 3-point makes.
“I definitely would not have this success without my team,” she said. “They are the ones putting me on top and pushing me to where I am today. There is still room for improvement, but it’s definitely a team thing that got me to where I am.”
Peppers is also among the top free throw shooters (81.4 percent) on the team and ranks third in rebounds (5.6 per game), second in assists (40) and first in steals (48).
Peppers and No. 7 ranked Morningside will be back in action on Saturday against No. 12 Northwestern, which is led in part by former Ar-We-Va standout and Peppers’ Rolling Valley Conference rival Emilee Danner.
“It’s another big game for us,” Peppers said. “Northwestern has always been one to battle against. I’m super excited to play against Emilee Danner. We’ve been playing against each other growing up, and I think it will be a great atmosphere.”
Listen to the complete interview with Peppers linked below.