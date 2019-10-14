(Maryville) -- Former Fremont-Mills standout Sam Phillips has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Phillips had a team-high 11 tackles, including eight solos, and a tackle for loss in Northwest’s 38-17 win over Pittsburg State on Saturday.
Northwest senior tight end Marqus Andrwes was also picked as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Andrews had three first-half touchdown receptions and finished with 61 total yards in the victory.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.